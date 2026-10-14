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French cosmetics facing delays clearing China customs, says industry association

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Markets trade Cosmetics China

French Cosmetics Exports Delayed at China Customs After EU and France Policies

By Dominique Patton

Delays in French Cosmetics Exports Due to Recent Policy Changes

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Some French cosmetics exports are facing delays clearing customs in China, one of the industry's top markets, Marc-Antoine Jamet, president of industry association Cosmetic Valley, told reporters on Wednesday.

Impact of French and EU Policies on Export Processes

The delays follow implementation of a penalty introduced by France last month on fast fashion imports and a tax on small parcel deliveries in the European Union, said Jamet.

China’s Response to Fast Fashion Law

China's commerce ministry had expressed concern over the fast-fashion law, saying in July that it imposed discriminatory restrictions on Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms and warning it would take necessary countermeasures if its companies' interests were harmed.

Extent of Customs Delays for French Cosmetics

Some members of the association estimated around 15% of their products were stuck in customs, said Jamet, 

Direct Effects on Delivery and Registration

"The small parcel tax and the French penalty on ultra fast fashion has led very directly to these delays in delivery, and registration," he said.

Market Significance and Additional Pressures

China is the second largest market for French cosmetic exports, worth €1.8 billion last year, out of a total €22.4 billion. The industry is also under pressure from tariffs introduced by the United States.

Official Responses and Ongoing Developments

China's customs administration did not immediately reply to a request for comment out of business hours.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; additional reporting by Shi Bu in Beijing; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 15% of French cosmetics shipments to China are delayed in customs, per Cosmetic Valley’s president.
  • France’s March‑2026 ultra‑fast‑fashion penalty and the EU’s small‑parcel tax (now €3 flat‑rate per item since July) are directly impacting exports.
  • France is the world’s leading cosmetics exporter, but geopolitical and regulatory pressures—from China and the US—are creating growing headwinds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French cosmetics facing delays at China customs?
Delays are linked to a new penalty on fast fashion imports by France and an EU tax on small parcel deliveries, prompting stricter customs checks in China.
How significant is China as a market for French cosmetics?
China is the second largest market for French cosmetics exports, worth €1.8 billion in the past year.
What percentage of French cosmetic exports are affected by customs delays in China?
Industry association members estimate around 15% of their products are currently stuck in Chinese customs.
How has China responded to France's fast fashion penalty?
China's commerce ministry has expressed concern, calling the measure discriminatory and warning of possible countermeasures.
Are other markets impacting the French cosmetics industry?
Yes, the industry is also under pressure from tariffs introduced by the United States.

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