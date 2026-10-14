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Sportradar hit by EU, UK antitrust complaints from rival

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Sportradar Faces EU and UK Antitrust Complaints Over Sports Data Access

Antitrust Complaints Filed Against Sportradar

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Complaint

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sports technology company Sportradar Group was hit with antitrust complaints to EU and UK regulators on Wednesday by sportsbook software company Altenar Technologies, which accused it of blocking rivals' access to its live official sports data.

Sportradar's Market Position

Swiss-headquartered Sportradar is a leading content provider of betting-related content in major sports including tennis, soccer and basketball.

Its exclusive deals with major sports leagues MLB, NBA, ATP, and NHL include data collection and distribution rights, as well as the right to provide live betting odds derived from that data.

Legal Actions and Responses

Previous Lawsuits

The complaints follow an antitrust lawsuit Altenar filed in a US court in April, alleging Sportradar has monopolised the market for live official sports data in the US and stifled competition.

Regulatory and Company Responses

Sportradar declined to comment. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it does not comment on specific examples or scenarios outside of a formal investigation. The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Altenar's Position and Demands

Statements from Altenar

"We believe Sportradar is using its control of essential sports data to shut out businesses with a competing offer," an Altenar spokesperson said.

Call for Regulatory Intervention

"Bookmakers across the EU and UK need a choice of suppliers and a market that supports competition and innovation. We are asking the European Commission and the CMA to intervene and ensure that independent providers can compete on fair terms," the spokesperson said.

Request for Interim Measures

Altenar is also asking the CMA to impose interim measures restoring access to essential data and odds pending the outcome of an investigation.

Potential Consequences

EU antitrust violations can result in fines of up to 10% of a company's annual global turnover.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Altenar filed complaints with both the European Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, alleging Sportradar leverages exclusive league data deals to hinder competition (sbcnews.co.uk).
  • The complaints mirror a prior antitrust lawsuit filed by Altenar in April in US federal court under Section 2 of the Sherman Act (mlex.com).
  • Under EU antitrust rules, violations such as market abuse can result in fines up to 10 percent of annual global turnover (competition-policy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who filed antitrust complaints against Sportradar?
Altenar Technologies filed antitrust complaints against Sportradar to EU and UK regulators.
What is Sportradar accused of?
Sportradar is accused of blocking rivals' access to its live official sports data and monopolizing the market.
Which regulators received the antitrust complaints?
The complaints were submitted to the European Commission and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.
What outcome does Altenar seek from the regulatory authorities?
Altenar is asking regulators to restore access to essential sports data and ensure fair competition.
What potential penalties exist for EU competition violations?
EU antitrust violations can lead to fines of up to 10% of a company's annual global turnover.

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