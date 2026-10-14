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Finance

EU countries file request to curb PET imports, lawyers say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Trade Policy EU Regulation

EU Nations Request Import Curbs on PET, Citing Surge and Domestic Industry Harm

EU Countries Seek Safeguard Measures on PET Imports

By Philip Blenkinsop

Background on the Request

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Five EU countries have filed a request with the European Commission for measures to curb imports of PET, the plastic widely used in packaging, arguing that a surge in inbound shipments is harming the domestic industry, EU trade lawyers said.

Details of Proposed Safeguard Measures

The request concerns potential safeguard measures, which would set import quotas per exporting country and either prevent or impose tariffs on out-of-quota volumes. The EU's executive Commission, which will handle the request, has 30 days to determine whether to open an investigation.

Countries Involved and Industry Impact

The lawyers did not name the countries. Large EU PET resin producers include Belgium, Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Portugal. 

Related Trade Actions and Broader Context

Recent EU-China Trade Agreement

The Commission last week secured an agreement with Beijing to limit imports of hybrid cars from China to 350,000 per year, which will take the form of a safeguard and also apply to other EU trading partners.

Upcoming EU Summit and Trade Deficit Concerns

EU leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels on Thursday are expected to lay out what the bloc should do next to limit Chinese exports to the EU, which have spiked, driving the bloc's goods trade deficit with China to €360 billion ($402 billion) last year.

PET Industry Advocacy and Supply Chain Implications

Industry Push for Action

The PET industry has been pushing for measures for some months, but trade lawyers said that the Commission only gave the green light to handle the complaint last week, prompting the filing.

Supply Chain and Anti-Dumping Measures

The case would address multiple layers of the PET supply chain. The European Union imposed anti-dumping duties of between 6.6% and 24.2% on PET resin coming from China in 2023. The dominant countries exporting that product to the EU are now Turkey, Vietnam and Egypt.

Commission Response and Additional Information

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions are five EU countries requesting regarding PET imports?
They have filed a request with the European Commission to introduce safeguard measures that could limit PET imports through quotas or tariffs.
Why do EU countries want to restrict PET imports?
They argue that a surge in PET imports is harming the domestic packaging industry.
How long does the European Commission have to respond to the safeguard request?
The Commission has 30 days to decide whether to open an investigation.
Which countries are major PET resin producers in the EU?
Belgium, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, and Portugal are among the main EU PET resin producers.
What measures did the EU previously impose on PET imports?
In 2023, the EU imposed anti-dumping duties of 6.6% to 24.2% on PET resin from China.

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