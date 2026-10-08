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World Bank appoints David Vaillant as managing director, CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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World Bank appoints David Vaillant as managing director, CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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World Bank Appoints David Vaillant as Managing Director and CFO

Appointment Announcement

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Thursday it has appointed David Vaillant as managing director and chief financial officer.

About the Appointment

Role and Responsibilities

Managing Director and CFO Duties

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • David Vaillant’s appointment marks a new era for World Bank financial leadership, leveraging his background in sustainable finance and asset management (iapbiocredits.org).
  • He has held prominent roles at BNP Paribas Asset Management as Global Head of Finance, Strategy & Participations and CEO for France, along with leadership in biodiversity finance initiatives (iapbiocredits.org).
  • The appointment was confirmed by the World Bank on October 8, 2026, with reporting by Reuters from Bengaluru and editing by Christopher Cushing (worldbank.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the World Bank's new CFO?
David Vaillant has been appointed as the World Bank's managing director and chief financial officer.
What position will David Vaillant hold at the World Bank?
David Vaillant will serve as the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank.
When was David Vaillant's appointment at the World Bank announced?
The appointment was announced on Thursday, October 8.
Who reported the news of David Vaillant's appointment?
The news was reported by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru with editing by Christopher Cushing.

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