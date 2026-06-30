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France suspends 2-euro charge on low-value packages as EU fee kicks in - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France suspends 2-euro charge on low-value packages as EU fee kicks in

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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France Halts 2-Euro Charge on Low-Value Non-EU Packages as EU Fee Starts

France Adjusts E-Commerce Package Fees Amid New EU Regulations

End of National 2-Euro Charge

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France is scrapping a two-euro charge on low-value e-commerce packages arriving from outside the European Union from July 1, when a heftier pan-European Union fee kicks in, Serge Papin, the minister for small businesses said on Tuesday.

Introduction of Pan-European Fee

Fee Increase Timeline

The fee will increase to 5 euros from November, Papin said, as the EU intends to add an additional 2-euro administration fee to these packages.

Government Rationale

"In November all of Europe will be applying the so-called 2 euros administration fee, so it’ll be 5 euros starting in November. So why are we suspending (our fee)? To better monitor the situation and the products coming into France," Papin added.

Legislative Context

Senate Bill Targeting Fast-Fashion Retailers

France's Senate passed a revised version of a bill on Monday aimed at curbing online fast-fashion retailers such as Shein, Temu, which is owned by PDD Holdings, and AliExpress, after more than two years of debate and discussion between the upper and lower houses of parliament as lawmakers sought to create a text that complies with European Union law.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s €2 small‑parcel levy—introduced March 1 to curb cheap imports—will be suspended as of July 1 to avoid overlap with the new EU €3 customs charge per item category (europe1.fr)
  • From November, the EU plans to add a further €2 administrative handling fee on top of the €3 customs duty, bringing total charges on low‑value imports to €5 (taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu)
  • The measure coincides with France’s adoption of a revised anti‑ultra‑fast‑fashion law targeting platforms like Shein, Temu, and AliExpress, imposing penalties and ad restrictions after lengthy parliamentary debates (fr.euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will France suspend its 2-euro fee on low-value e-commerce packages?
France will suspend its 2-euro charge on low-value e-commerce packages from outside the EU starting July 1.
What replaces France’s 2-euro fee on non-EU packages?
A pan-European Union fee will replace France's fee, starting at 2 euros and rising to 5 euros from November.
Why is France suspending the 2-euro charge?
France is suspending the fee to better monitor incoming low-value products and to comply with the new EU-wide administration fee.
Which companies are affected by the new EU fee?
Online fast-fashion retailers like Shein, Temu, and AliExpress will be affected by the new EU package fee regulations.
What legislative steps has France taken regarding online fast-fashion?
France's Senate passed a revised bill to regulate online fast-fashion retailers, aiming to comply with EU rules.

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