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EU's side of U.S. trade deal to come into force on July 1 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's side of U.S. trade deal to come into force on July 1

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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EU to Enact Its Side of Trade Deal with US, Removing Duties from July 1

Implementation and Details of the EU-US Trade Agreement

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's side of a trade deal struck with the United States last year, which will remove import duties on many U.S. goods, will come into force on July 1, said a formal European Union regulatory filing.

Duration and Application Period

• The EU said this regulation would apply from July 1 until December 31, 2029.

Potential Extension of Regulation

• "Where appropriate, the Commission shall submit together with the comprehensive assessment a legislative proposal to extend the period of application of this Regulation," added the regulatory filing.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

Removal of Duties and Preferential Access

• Under the agreement, the EU agreed to remove import duties on U.S. industrial goods and provide preferential access to U.S. farm produce. It will also extend duty-free imports of U.S. lobster, a mini-deal struck with Trump during his first term as president.

Safeguards and Expiry

Safeguards for Compliance

• The EU legislation expires at the end of 2029 and includes multiple safeguards that would allow the EU to suspend concessions if the United States breaches the trade deal's terms.

(Reporting by Phil Blenkinsop;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Import duties on most U.S. industrial goods are eliminated and preferential access granted for selected U.S. agricultural and seafood products via tariff‑rate quotas and reduced tariffs, starting July 1, 2026 (sullcrom.com)
  • Duty‑free regime for U.S. lobster, including processed lobster, is extended retroactively from August 1, 2025, until either July 31, 2030 or beyond, with reimbursement of duties paid in the interim (sullcrom.com)
  • The regulations include sunset clauses, monitoring and safeguard mechanisms; the main regulation ends December 31, 2029, with a Commission review and possible extension proposal due by June 30, 2029 (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the EU's side of the US trade deal come into force?
The EU's side of the trade deal comes into force on July 1.
How long will the EU's trade regulation with the US apply?
The regulation applies from July 1 until December 31, 2029.
What does the trade deal between the EU and US include?
The deal removes import duties on many US goods, grants preferential access to US farm produce, and extends duty-free US lobster imports.
Can the EU suspend the trade concessions?
Yes, the EU can suspend concessions if the US fails to comply with the deal's terms.
Does the regulation allow for extension beyond 2029?
Yes, the EU Commission may propose to extend the regulation beyond 2029 if appropriate.

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