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Finance

France seizes another 'shadow fleet' tanker; Russia decries 'piracy'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Oil & Gas

France Seizes Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Near Reunion Over Sanctions

French Authorities Intercept Russian-Linked Tanker Amid Sanctions Enforcement

PARIS/MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - France's military was taking a tanker suspected to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet" skirting Western sanctions to Reunion island on Tuesday in what Moscow called another act of "piracy".

Sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine and aimed at cutting its oil revenue have spawned a fleet of often ageing and unregulated vessels helping Moscow keep its crude exports flowing.

Details of the Seized Vessel

The DF Peak, previously named the Kaliningrad and flagged from Benin, is at least the fifth Russian-linked tanker to be seized by France since 2024.

Inspection and Legal Proceedings

"We had doubts regarding the flag under which this vessel was sailing, so we carried out an inspection," French army spokesperson Colonel Xavier Rival told a news conference.

"Those doubts remain, and therefore the vessel is currently proceeding to Reunion Island by decision of the public prosecutor, so that we can examine the matter in detail."

International Sanctions and Responses

Temporary Easing of US Sanctions

The US on Monday temporarily eased sanctions on the sale of Russian diesel as the Middle East war disrupts oil supplies and boosts prices.

European Crackdown on Shadow Fleet

Europe has been taking tougher action against tankers using false flag registries to transport Russian oil, including boarding vessels at sea. 

Russian Response to the Seizure

Russia's embassy in France was quoted by the state RIA news agency on Tuesday as saying that the seizure of the DF Peak was "piracy" and a blatant violation of international law.

RIA cited the embassy as saying it was trying to determine if any Russian citizens were among the crew. France had also not notified Russia about the tanker's seizure, it said. 

France's Commitment to Tackling the Shadow Fleet

Macron's Statement and Military Action

DETERMINED TO TACKLE SHADOW FLEET

In a post on X on Monday evening, President Emmanuel Macron showed French military personnel intercepting and boarding the tanker from helicopters in what he said was some 450 nautical miles south of Reunion, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.

"France is determined to combat the shadow fleet, wherever it may be in the world," he said, adding that it was suspected of sailing under a false flag and being involved in illicit fuel transportation activities.

Vessel Management and Sanctions Status

The vessel’s Hong Kong-based manager listed in shipping databases, Zheng Xin Marine, could not be reached for comment.

The vessel has been hit by US, UK and EU sanctions in 2024.

It was partially loaded and last seen off the coast of Madagascar on October 12 at 0429 GMT with its previous port listed as Guanta in Venezuela, LSEG ship tracking data showed. 

Shadow Fleet Tactics to Evade Sanctions

Russia has used such tankers, which typically lack mainstream insurance or safety certification, to skirt sanctions by sailing under the flags of various nations to obscure their true ownership, cargo and movements.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva and John IrishEditing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • The DF Peak, previously flagged by Benin and formerly named Kaliningrad, is suspected of being part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” designed to bypass Western sanctions by operating under false flags (navalnews.com).
  • The French Navy boarded and is escorting the vessel to Réunion Island for legal examination under the directive of the public prosecutor, citing serious doubts about its flag and cargo (navalnews.com).
  • Russia’s embassy in France condemned the seizure as “piracy” and a violation of international law, further accusing France of failing to notify Moscow and seeking to determine if any Russian nationals were aboard (internazionale.it).
  • This incident marks at least the fifth seizure of a suspected Russian-linked shadow fleet tanker by France since 2024, highlighting Europe’s growing enforcement efforts against illicit oil transport and sanctions evasion (internazionale.it).
  • The operation leveraged France’s blue-water naval capabilities, executing a boarding more than 450 nautical miles south of Réunion under Article 110 of UNCLOS, reflecting Paris’ determination to uphold maritime law (navalnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France seize the Russian-linked tanker DF Peak?
France suspected the DF Peak was part of Russia's shadow fleet and sailing under a false flag to skirt Western sanctions.
What is a 'shadow fleet' tanker?
'Shadow fleet' tankers are typically older, unregulated vessels used to transport oil while evading international sanctions and obscuring ownership.
How has Russia responded to the seizure of its tankers?
Russia has condemned the seizures, calling them acts of piracy and violations of international law.
Where was the seized tanker intercepted?
The tanker was intercepted about 450 nautical miles south of Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.
Have similar seizures occurred before 2024?
Yes, France has seized at least five Russian-linked tankers since 2024 under tougher enforcement of sanctions.

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