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Finance

France arrests brothers suspected of running site with nude images of 17,000 women and girls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Crime cybersecurity

French Police Arrest Brothers, Seize €700K in Crypto From NudeLeaksTeens Site

Major Cybercrime Bust Involving NudeLeaksTeens Platform

Arrest and Investigation Details

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - French police have arrested brothers aged 21 and 25 suspected of running an internet platform, dubbed NudeLeaksTeens, which showed stolen naked images of more than 17,000 women and girls, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Wednesday.

Suspects and Arrest Location

• The two men were arrested on Tuesday in northern France, she said

Seizure of Cryptoassets

Details of the Seized Assets

• French investigators also seized €700,000 ($782,530) in cryptoassets such as bitcoins, ethereum, litecoin and USDT, she added

International Cooperation

Collaboration with US Authorities

• French police carried out the investigation with US police and judicial authorities

Operation of the NudeLeaksTeens Platform

Sale of Stolen Content

• The platform NudeLeaksTeens was selling "packs" of stolen intimate content sourced from various origins — such as the hacking of social media accounts, "grooming", and "revenge porn" — to the detriment of more than 17,000 females of all nationalities, including minors

User Participation and Cryptocurrency Payments

• Site users were encouraged, in exchange for cryptocurrency, to provide identifying information about each victim

Prosecutor's Appeal to Victims

Contacting Authorities

• The prosecutor called on victims of the platform to contact the French police cybercrime unit ($1 = 0.8945 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The platform, NudeLeaksTeens, sold “packs” of non‑consensual intimate images obtained via hacking, grooming and revenge porn, involving more than 17,000 victims globally—some minors. (rtl.fr)
  • A coordinated French–U.S. operation led to the seizure of several domains linked to NudeLeaksTeens; the U.S. Justice Department confirmed court‑authorized seizures within the Eastern District of Virginia. (justice.gov)
  • French police arrested the two brothers on Tuesday in northern France and seized approximately €700,000 in cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and USDT. (rtl.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NudeLeaksTeens platform?
NudeLeaksTeens was an online platform that sold stolen intimate images of over 17,000 women and girls in exchange for cryptocurrency.
How much cryptocurrency was seized by French police?
French police seized €700,000 (about $782,530) in cryptocurrencies including bitcoins, ethereum, litecoin, and USDT.
Who were arrested in connection with the NudeLeaksTeens website?
Two brothers, aged 21 and 25, were arrested in northern France for allegedly running the site.
How did police from different countries cooperate in the investigation?
French police collaborated with US police and judicial authorities on the investigation of the cybercrime platform.
What should victims of NudeLeaksTeens do?
Victims are urged to contact the French police cybercrime unit for assistance.

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