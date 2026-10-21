GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Trade Policy EU

EU Set to Introduce New Tools to Protect Market from Unfair Competition: von der Leyen

European Commission Announces Measures Against Unfair Competition

Introduction of New Instruments

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose new measures to shield the EU from unfair competition from cheap imports, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Immediate Market Access Limitations

• A new instrument should enable EU countries to "immediately" limit access to the single market when surges in cheap imports threaten European industries, von der Leyen said in a speech in the European Parliament.

Ensuring Fair Terms for Competitiveness

• "Competitiveness depends on our companies being able to compete on fair terms globally," she said.

Solidarity Package for Member States

• Von der Leyen said the Commission would also propose a "solidarity package", which should help countries that face specific trade threats.

Europe's Economic Strength as a Defensive Tool

• "In a world where economic power is increasingly used as a weapon, Europe must use its economic strength to defend its interests together," von der Leyen said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Commission seeks a new mechanism for swift, comitology‑based market access limits amid import surges (euronews.com)
  • A solidarity package will support member states facing specific trade threats, reinforcing collective economic defense (2eu.brussels)
  • This complements recent EU efforts like the import barometer monitoring tool and trade‑diversion tracking to bolster market resilience (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures will the EU propose to protect its market?
The EU will propose new instruments for member countries to immediately limit access to the single market in response to surges in cheap imports threatening European industries.
Who announced the new EU market protection measures?
The measures were announced by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in the European Parliament.
How will the EU support countries facing trade threats?
The Commission will propose a solidarity package to help countries that face specific trade threats.
Why are new market protection tools deemed necessary by the EU?
Von der Leyen stated that in a world where economic power is increasingly used as a weapon, Europe must defend its interests and competitiveness.
When were the new EU market measures announced?
The announcement was made on Wednesday, October 21.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained, news site Telex says

Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained, news site Telex says

Image for Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan

Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan

Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales

AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales

Image for Ray-Ban maker's shares jump as strong eyewear sales temper AI glasses worries

Ray-Ban maker's shares jump as strong eyewear sales temper AI glasses worries

Image for UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist

UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist

Image for UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza

UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots
Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots
Image for Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix
Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix
Image for Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets
Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets
Image for UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
Image for Iberdrola raises outlook again, sees higher profit growth through 2030
Iberdrola raises outlook again, sees higher profit growth through 2030
Image for Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Image for Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Image for UK borrowing and £3 trillion debt herald tough budget for Healey
UK borrowing and £3 trillion debt herald tough budget for Healey
Image for Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Image for UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
Image for Adidas shares rise as strong third quarter drives 2026 guidance hike
Adidas shares rise as strong third quarter drives 2026 guidance hike
Image for Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
View All Finance Posts