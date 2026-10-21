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Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Apple’s iPhone Duo Folding Phone Hits Stores Friday in Limited Quantities

Launch Details and Global Availability

By Stephen Nellis

Initial Release and Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Apple on Wednesday said it will have 'limited' numbers of its folding iPhone Duo phone available for walk-in customers when the device launches Friday, after initial online orders sold out in minutes and pushed delivery times for some customers to January.

Apple announced its first folding phone in September, with analysts expecting it to quickly come to dominate a niche segment where rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold premium offerings for years.

Production Challenges

But the iPhone Duo is also a more complex product than standard candy-bar iPhones, with a tight-fitting hinge that analysts believe may take time for Apple to learn to manufacture in high volumes.

Apple Store Experience and Statement

“On Friday morning, our teams look forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo and the incredible iPhone line-up for themselves," Apple said in a statement. "Apple Stores will have limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and we’re working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers' hands as quickly as possible.”

Walk-In and Online Order Availability

The availability of walk-in units will vary by country, Apple said. Online order pickup and limited walk-in purchases will be available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico and much of the UK and Europe.

Regional Restrictions

But other regions will only have iPhone Duo units available for customers who already bought them online. Those include mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the UAE, Apple said.

On the China-governed island of Macau, the iPhone Duo will be available for walk-in customers only, with limited inventory, Apple said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple paused preorders after overwhelming demand; shipping now projected for January 2027 in many markets (creativebloq.com)
  • Initial delivery allocations sold out almost instantly, likely due to hinge manufacturing constraints and low production yields ~60% (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Analysts forecast Apple could capture roughly 25% of the foldable smartphone market in 2026, though segment remains niche under 3% of global smartphone sales (9to5mac.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the iPhone Duo be available in stores?
The iPhone Duo will be available in Apple Stores for walk-in customers starting Friday, with limited inventory.
Why is the iPhone Duo availability limited?
Initial online orders sold out quickly and the complex manufacturing of the folding phone limits current supply.
Which countries will have iPhone Duo units for walk-in customers?
Walk-in units are available in the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, much of the UK and Europe; other regions have restrictions.
Can customers in Asia walk in to purchase the iPhone Duo?
Most Asian countries require prior online purchase pickup, except Macau, where walk-in purchases are allowed but limited.
What makes the iPhone Duo different from previous iPhones?
The iPhone Duo is Apple's first folding phone, featuring a new hinge design and more complex manufacturing process.

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