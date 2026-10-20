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NatWest faces union backlash after asking staff to spend at least two days a week in office - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NatWest faces union backlash after asking staff to spend at least two days a week in office

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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NatWest Faces Union Backlash Over New Two-Day Office Working Rule

Union Criticism and the Debate Over Flexible Working

NatWest's New Office Attendance Policy

Oct 20 (Reuters) - British bank NatWest's move to ask staff to work from office at least two days a week drew sharp criticism on Tuesday from union Unite, which raised concerns about costs to employees and disruptions to family arrangements.

The decision highlights growing tensions over flexible working arrangements as employers push for greater office presence, while workers grapple with rising commuting costs and childcare needs.

Union Response and Employee Concerns

"This is yet another kick in the teeth for workers who have suffered years of real-terms pay cuts and who are struggling to make ends meet," Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement.

NatWest's Hybrid and Remote Work Models

The British lender had introduced a three-pronged approach to post-pandemic working habits in 2021, with 55% of staff on a hybrid model mixing home and office working, 32% in a "remote-first" model with a minimum of two days a month in the office and the remainder on an "office-first" model.

Industry Trends and Company Statements

Reversal of Remote Work Policies by Global Companies

However, several global companies, including AirBus, Stellantis and big tech firms such as Amazon and Microsoft, have reversed COVID-era remote working policies in a bid to increase productivity.

NatWest's Position on Flexible Working

"Flexible working remains an important part of how we work but we’ve also learned more about the value that spending time together brings for our colleagues and customers," a NatWest Group spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The bank would give staff time to plan ahead and support them through the transition, it added.

Union Claims of Policy Violation

Alleged Breach of 2025 Pay Deal

Meanwhile, Unite said the new policy violated NatWest's 2025 pay deal terms, which included a jointly negotiated blueprint setting out how workers and their union would be consulted on future changes to office attendance.

Impact on Workers with Caring Responsibilities

"For many workers, homeworking is not a perk. It is what allows them to balance work with caring responsibilities or manage a health condition. These arrangements have worked successfully for years," said Caren Evans, Unite National Officer for Finance.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Writing by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • The union Unite condemned the policy, calling it a blow to workers already burdened by pay cuts and rising costs, and stressed hybrid arrangements support caregiving and health needs.
  • NatWest’s 2021 three‑tier working model—hybrid, remote‑first, and office‑first—has been disrupted; Unite argues the new mandate violates a jointly negotiated consultation framework in the 2025 pay deal.
  • This reversal follows a broader corporate trend, seen at Airbus, Stellantis, Amazon and Microsoft, of pushing employees back to offices to boost productivity, despite employee resistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new office attendance policy did NatWest introduce?
NatWest now requires staff to work from the office at least two days per week, shifting from previous post-pandemic hybrid and remote-first models.
Why is the Unite union critical of NatWest's new policy?
Unite raised concerns about increased costs to employees, disruptions to family arrangements, and claims the policy violates agreed terms for consulting on office attendance changes.
How did NatWest previously manage staff working arrangements?
NatWest implemented a three-pronged model: 55% of staff on hybrid, 32% remote-first, and the remaining office-first.
How does NatWest justify the new office attendance policy?
NatWest says flexible working is important, but spending more time together in person benefits colleagues and customers.
What further support does NatWest plan to provide staff during the transition?
The bank stated it will give staff time to plan and offer support as they adjust to the new office requirements.

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