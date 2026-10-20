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Factbox-Airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh airport attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh airport attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Global Airlines Suspend Saudi Arabia Routes After Riyadh Airport Attacks

Overview of Airline Suspensions and Travel Disruptions

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Airlines are cancelling flights to Saudi Arabia following the deadly attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis earlier in October, extending disruption to air travel across the region.

The ⁠airport reopened on Saturday, but airlines are required to seek permission from Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority for any departures or landings.

Airline Responses by Carrier

Here is a list of measures taken by airlines in alphabetical order:

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch group has extended its previous suspension of services to and from the ​Saudi capital up to and including November 7, while flights to Dubai remain suspended up to and including October 31.

AIR INDIA

The Indian carrier has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 24.

AKASA AIR

The Mumbai-based ‌budget carrier has suspended flights to and from Jeddah and Riyadh through October 27.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong flag carrier postponed the resumption of its Hong Kong–Dubai and Hong Kong–Riyadh routes through January 31, 2027.

DELTA

The US airline will delay its planned flights from Atlanta to Riyadh until March 2027. It also issued a travel waiver allowing passengers to change or cancel their flights to, from and through Riyadh from October 23 to March 27.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and between Abu Dhabi and Dammam through October 24. It also cancelled four flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah through October 24.

GULF AIR

Bahrain's flag carrier initially cancelled flights to and from Riyadh from October 12 to October 17. As of October 20, flights remained suspended.

INDIGO

Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until October 24.

LUFTHANSA

Carriers owned by the German airline group have cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh until November 18.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Kuala Lumpur-based carrier resumed flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah on October 18.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

The Philippines flag carrier extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until November 29.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The Qatari carrier has ​temporarily suspended flights to ​and from ​Riyadh and Dammam.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli and Fabrizio La Rocca in Gdansk; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The October Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport killed at least three initially, escalating to a deadly strike on October 10 that killed 12 people and wounded over 300, severely disrupting flight schedules across the region. (apnews.com)
  • Major carriers—from Air France‑KLM, Lufthansa, Etihad to Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines—have suspended services to Riyadh (and in many cases Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah), with suspensions extending anywhere from mid‑October through early 2027. (investing.com)
  • Airport operations have partially resumed, but airlines must obtain permission from Saudi authorities for any landings or departures, and nearly 40–50% of scheduled departures had already been cancelled, pointing to sustained disruption ahead. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are airlines cancelling flights to Saudi Arabia?
Airlines are suspending flights to Saudi Arabia following deadly attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen's Houthis in October.
Which airlines have suspended flights to Riyadh?
Airlines such as Air France-KLM, Air India, Akasa Air, Delta, Etihad, Gulf Air, IndiGo, Lufthansa, Philippine Airlines, and Qatar Airways have suspended flights to Riyadh.
How long will flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia last?
Suspension durations vary, some until late October, while others extend into November or even 2027 for certain routes.
Has Riyadh airport reopened after the attacks?
The airport reopened, but airlines must seek special permission from Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority for departures or landings.
Are flights to other Middle Eastern cities affected?
Yes, some airlines have also suspended flights to cities like Dubai, Dammam, Jeddah, and Madinah.

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