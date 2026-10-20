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Amazon to invest over €16 billion in Germany next year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amazon to invest over €16 billion in Germany next year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Amazon to Invest More Than €16 Billion in Germany to Expand Tech by 2027

Amazon's Major Investment and Expansion Plans in Germany

Overview of the Investment Announcement

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Amazon plans to invest more than €16 billion (about $18 billion) in Germany in 2027, the company said on Tuesday, to expand its cloud computing, AI, satellite internet and media businesses.

The investment is the e-commerce giant's latest move to grow its European operations as it races to expand cloud infrastructure across the region amid surging demand for AI services and growing competition among technology firms.

Historical Investments in Germany

The package, announced at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, adds to more than €100 billion Amazon says it has invested in the country since 2010.

Details of the €16 Billion Investment

Cloud and AI Infrastructure Expansion

The latest investment includes €4.8 billion to expand Amazon Web Services' Frankfurt cloud region and AI infrastructure.

Logistics, Satellite, and Media Initiatives

Job Creation and Logistics Projects

It also includes new logistics projects expected to create more than 3,000 jobs, development of the Amazon Leo satellite broadband network, and new Prime Video productions.

Research and Development Expansion

Amazon also plans to open a second robotics and AI research lab in Berlin.

Previous Investments and Commitments

Tuesday's commitment follows a €10 billion investment announced in June 2024 to expand its cloud infrastructure and logistics network in Germany, including €8.8 billion for AWS data centres.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8911 euros)

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon’s 2027 investment exceeds €16 billion (~$18 billion), targeting cloud (including €4.8 billion for AWS Frankfurt/AI), satellite internet (Amazon Leo), logistics expansion with 3,000+ jobs, Prime Video, and a second AI/robotics lab in Berlin (aboutamazon.com).
  • This marks a continuation of its long‑term German commitment – over €100 billion invested since 2010, including €15 billion in 2025 alone (press.aboutamazon.com).
  • The announcement was made at Germany’s Invest in Germany Summit (Oct 19–20, 2026), part of Chancellor Merz’s push to attract private investment via Summit and government‑backed frameworks (aboutamazon.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Amazon invest in Germany in 2027?
Amazon plans to invest over €16 billion (about $18 billion) in Germany in 2027.
What areas will Amazon's investment in Germany focus on?
The investment will expand cloud computing, AI, satellite internet, media businesses, and logistics.
How many new jobs is Amazon expected to create with this investment?
Amazon's new logistics projects in Germany are expected to create more than 3,000 jobs.
What recent investments has Amazon made in Germany prior to this announcement?
In June 2024, Amazon announced a €10 billion investment to expand cloud and logistics infrastructure in Germany.
Will Amazon expand its research and development facilities in Germany?
Yes, Amazon plans to open a second robotics and AI research lab in Berlin as part of this investment.

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