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Enel denies report that it seeks to reduce stake in Spain's Endesa - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Enel denies report that it seeks to reduce stake in Spain's Endesa

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Enel Rejects Claims of Reducing Stake in Spanish Utility Endesa

Enel's Official Response to Stake Reduction Speculation

Denial of Stake Reduction Plans

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italian energy giant Enel said on Tuesday it has no plan to reduce its stake in Spanish power utility Endesa.

Statement from Enel Spokesperson

"Enel categorically denies, as it has done several times in the past, any intention to reduce, even partially, its stake in Endesa," an Enel spokesperson said in a statement following a report in a Spanish outlet.

Addressing Market Speculation

"Enel is confident that this statement will definitively put an end to such speculations, which have also been published in the past in Spain without any basis," the statement said.

Commitment to Growth Strategy

"All the plans presented by Enel and the commitments made to the market envisage growth in Europe and the Americas and there can be no other direction than the one approved," it added.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Enel emphatically denies any intention—partial or otherwise—to reduce its stake in Endesa, as reiterated in its October 20, 2026 statement following earlier similar claims.
  • As of December 31, 2025, Enel held a 70.1% stake in Endesa through its subsidiary Enel Iberia, underscoring its continued majority control of the Spanish utility.
  • Enel's strategic outlook, outlined in its 2026–2028 plan, emphasizes accelerated investments in renewables, grids, and customers across Europe and the Americas—underscoring expansion rather than contraction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Enel confirm plans to reduce its stake in Endesa?
No, Enel categorically denies any intention to reduce its stake in Endesa.
Why did Enel release a statement about Endesa?
Enel issued a statement to counter reports in Spanish media suggesting it might cut its stake in Endesa.
What are Enel’s investment plans in Europe?
Enel stated all its plans and commitments involve growth in Europe, with no change in its direction.

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