GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Why Elon Musk Supports Merging SpaceX and Tesla: Impact on Markets & Investors

The Potential Merger of SpaceX and Tesla: Analysis & Implications

By Joe Brock

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk believes a merger between Tesla and SpaceX is a good idea, he said on Tuesday, publicly backing an idea that would create one of the most valuable companies in the world, worth about $3.5 trillion. 

While electric-vehicle maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX were once seen as largely separate businesses, the lines between them have blurred as Musk expands into artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, satellite communications, and computing infrastructure, including data centers on Earth and potentially in orbit.

Here's what a potential merger could mean:

Why Would Musk Do This?

Musk's Vision for an Integrated Tech Empire

A merger would create a single company at the center of Musk's long-term vision: an integrated technology and manufacturing empire spanning AI, energy, robotics, communications, and transportation on Earth and beyond.

Synergies in Superintelligence and Advanced Technologies

"I do think there's a lot of merit to combining the companies as we are pretty much in the superintelligence singularity, and there's a lot to be gained from cooperating on developing superintelligence software, chip design, the Terafab obviously, robotics, mass-to-orbit with the Starmind constellation (of orbital data centers), connectivity," Musk said on Tuesday.

Bringing the companies together could also simplify decision-making. Many of Musk's projects already cut across multiple companies, requiring approvals from separate boards and shareholders. A combined company would give management more freedom to deploy capital, engineering talent and infrastructure where it sees the greatest opportunity. 

Consolidating Musk's Influence

Musk has long argued that he needs greater influence over Tesla to pursue its AI and robotics strategy. He owns nearly a fifth of Tesla and holds voting control at SpaceX. A merger could consolidate his influence.

What Does It Mean for Investors?

Access to Diverse Business Segments

Tesla shareholders would gain access to SpaceX's rapidly growing Starlink broadband operation, launch services business and future space ventures. SpaceX investors would gain ownership of Tesla's vehicle, energy storage, autonomous driving and robotics businesses.

Market Value and Capital Allocation

A merged company could also become one of the world's most valuable corporations, with a market value of about $3.5 trillion, combining leadership positions in automobiles, robotics, satellite communications, launch services, energy storage and AI infrastructure.

Supporters would likely argue that the combined company could allocate capital more efficiently across businesses that are increasingly interdependent.

Risks for Investors

Critics, however, argue that investors would be assuming exposure to a much broader range of technical, regulatory and execution risks, some of which have little connection to one another.

Where Could SpaceX and Tesla Work Together?

Collaborative Technologies and Projects

Starlink satellites could provide communications links for Tesla's robotaxis, autonomous systems and future generations of Optimus humanoid robots. Tesla's battery and energy-storage products could help support SpaceX's growing power needs, including future data-center projects. 

Terafab: A Major Collaboration

Musk has already announced one major Tesla-SpaceX collaboration, Terafab, a semiconductor and AI-computing project aimed at producing the advanced chips needed for Tesla's autonomous vehicles and Optimus robots, as well as SpaceX's AI and data-center ambitions. Musk hopes it can start volume production by late 2028.

Cross-Industry Synergies

Tesla's expertise in large-scale factory automation could complement SpaceX's efforts to industrialize Starship production, while SpaceX technologies have already appeared in Tesla products, most notably the planned use of rocket-derived components in the next-generation Roadster. 

A merged company could also coordinate efforts to secure strategic supply chains, leveraging Tesla's scale in batteries, semiconductors and manufacturing equipment alongside SpaceX's demand for specialized metals, electronics, propulsion components and satellite hardware.

What Are the Downside Risks?

Geopolitical and Regulatory Challenges

The biggest challenges may be geopolitics and regulation.

SpaceX is a major contractor for the US military, intelligence agencies and NASA. Tesla, meanwhile, remains deeply tied to China through its Shanghai factory, which plays a major role in vehicle production and sales. That combination could invite heightened scrutiny from US regulators and national-security officials as well as from Beijing.

Shareholder and Governance Hurdles

The merger would also face shareholder and governance hurdles. Investors would need to be persuaded that combining two already complex businesses creates more value than keeping them separate. Questions about conflicts of interest, voting control and capital allocation would inevitably follow.

Execution Risk

Then there is execution risk. Starship, robotaxis, humanoid robots, AI data centers, mobile communications and orbital infrastructure are all expensive, technically challenging bets. Combining Tesla and SpaceX would not reduce those risks. It would simply place them under one roof.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Peter Henderson and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • A merger could create synergies in AI, robotics, chip production and satellite connectivity, enabling unified development across Tesla and SpaceX businesses (arstechnica.com)
  • Combining the companies simplifies governance and strengthens Musk’s control—he holds ~82–84% voting power at SpaceX versus ~20% at Tesla (arstechnica.com)
  • Estimates place the merged entity’s value at about $3.5 trillion, offering Tesla shareholders exposure to Starlink, launch services and orbital computing, but raising concerns about valuation mismatch and broadening investor risk (fortune.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Elon Musk considering merging SpaceX and Tesla?
Musk sees merit in merging the companies to create an integrated technology empire, streamlining projects and capitalizing on synergies in AI, robotics, and energy.
How could a SpaceX-Tesla merger impact investors?
Investors would gain exposure to both companies' innovations, but also face broader risks due to diversified operations spanning cars, satellites, AI, and more.
Where could SpaceX and Tesla collaborate after a merger?
Potential collaborations include Starlink support for Tesla's robotaxis, joint semiconductor projects, shared manufacturing expertise, and optimized supply chains.
What are the risks of merging SpaceX and Tesla?
Key risks include regulatory challenges, geopolitical concerns, and increased complexity across multiple highly technical businesses.
How could the merger affect capital allocation?
A merged entity could potentially allocate capital more efficiently across interdependent businesses, optimizing resources for biggest opportunities.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees

Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees

Image for Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street

Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street

Image for Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA

Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA

Image for Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Image for UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

Image for Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Image for EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Image for Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Image for SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
Image for EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
Image for Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Image for Revolut says some services back online after outage
Revolut says some services back online after outage
Image for US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
Image for Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Image for Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Image for Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
View All Finance Posts