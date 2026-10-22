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German fuel tax cut not fully reaching diesel drivers, Ifo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German fuel tax cut not fully reaching diesel drivers, Ifo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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German Fuel Tax Cut Provides Limited Relief for Diesel Drivers, Ifo Reports

Analysis of the Temporary Fuel-Tax Cut in Germany

Partial Relief for Diesel Drivers

Oct 22 (Reuters) - German diesel drivers are receiving only part of a temporary fuel-tax cut introduced by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government this month, according to an analysis by the Ifo institute that suggests some of the relief is being absorbed elsewhere in the fuel supply chain.

Government Measures and Objectives

Germany introduced the temporary tax cut on fuel from Oct. 1 as Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government sought to shield consumers from higher energy costs linked to tensions in the Middle East and shore up support amid weak approval ratings.

Ifo Institute Findings

• Ifo said only about 14 euro cents of the 17-cent-per-litre tax cut had been passed on to diesel drivers over the past seven days.

Historical Context and Comparison

• Ifo's Florian Neumeier said the findings mirrored Germany's previous fuel tax rebate, when diesel prices also failed to reflect the full reduction promised by the government.

Financial Impact and Economic Perspectives

Cost to Public Finances

• Germany estimates the temporary fuel tax cut, which runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, will cost public finances about €2.5 billion ($2.81 billion), with the federal government and states sharing the burden.

DIW Berlin's Assessment

• Another German economic institute, DIW Berlin, said that only around 67% of the fuel tax cut was reaching consumers, citing signs of weak competition at the refinery and wholesale level.

Industry Implications

• Diesel is a key fuel for Germany's trucking and logistics sector, which underpins the country's export-oriented manufacturing economy.

($1 = 0.8896 euros)

(Reporting by Cian Muenster; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Only around €0.14 of the €0.17‑per‑litre diesel tax cut has been passed on to drivers in early October, according to the Ifo Institute. (ifo.de)
  • DIW Berlin estimates that just 67 % of the tax reduction reached consumers, a sign of weak competition among refineries and wholesalers. (diw-berlin.de)
  • The temporary fuel‑tax cut of ~€2.5 billion runs from Oct 1 to Dec 31, 2026, with the federal government and states sharing the burden. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What portion of the German fuel tax cut is reaching diesel drivers?
According to the Ifo institute, only about 14 euro cents of the 17-cent-per-litre tax cut is reaching diesel drivers.
How long does the temporary fuel tax cut in Germany last?
The temporary fuel tax cut runs from October 1 through December 31.
How much is the German fuel tax cut expected to cost?
The German government estimates the temporary fuel tax cut will cost about €2.5 billion, shared between the federal government and the states.
What does DIW Berlin say about the effectiveness of the fuel tax cut?
DIW Berlin found that only around 67% of the fuel tax cut is reaching consumers, indicating weak competition in the refinery and wholesale sector.
Why was the fuel tax cut introduced in Germany?
The tax cut was introduced to shield consumers from higher energy costs linked to Middle East tensions and to boost government support amid low approval ratings.

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