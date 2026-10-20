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Deutsche Post plans hikes to German letter postage rates to offset rising costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Post plans hikes to German letter postage rates to offset rising costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Deutsche Post to Hike German Letter Postage Rates in 2024 to Offset Costs

Deutsche Post Announces 2024 Letter Postage Rate Increase

Planned Rate Changes and Regulatory Approval

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post, part of DHL, said on Tuesday it planned to raise letter postage rates for private customers in Germany from the start of January, amid rising costs and regulatory pressure.

Subject to final approval by Germany's Federal Network Agency, the price of a standard domestic letter would rise to €1.15 from €0.95, the German postal operator said in a statement.

Comparison with European Averages

• Despite rising costs and regulatory burdens in Germany, the price will remain below the European average of €1.52

International Mail Price Adjustments

• For international mail, the price of a standard letter would increase to €1.45 from €1.25

Company Statement and Rationale

Absence of Government Support

• "Unlike many other European countries, this transformation is taking place without government support. Therefore, price increases are unavoidable," said Nikola Hagleitner, DHL board member for Post & Parcel Germany

Expected Consumer Impact

• Deutsche Post expects the impact on consumers to be limited, with the planned changes set to raise average monthly postal spending for private households by about €0.75

Parcel Price Adjustments for Business Customers

• It will also adjust parcel prices for business customers, a move separate from the Federal Network Agency's review

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Anastasiia Kozlova, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The planned €1.15 rate for standard domestic letters significantly exceeds the current €0.95, yet stays beneath the European average of around €1.26–€1.52 per letter (bundesnetzagentur.de)
  • The Bundesnetzagentur’s draft price‑cap decision—accounting for inflation (~4 %) and deteriorating productivity—sets an allowable increase of ~20 % for personal customer letters, effective January 1, 2027–December 31, 2028 (bundesnetzagentur.de)
  • Deutsche Post attributes the need for the increase to falling letter volumes due to digitalisation and lack of government support—unlike many other European peers—while the average household’s postal spending will rise by just about €0.75/month (bundesnetzagentur.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Deutsche Post raise German letter postage rates?
Deutsche Post plans to raise letter postage rates for private customers in Germany from the start of January, pending regulatory approval.
How much will the standard domestic letter postage increase?
The price of a standard domestic letter will rise to €1.15 from €0.95.
Will international letter postage rates change?
Yes, the price of a standard international letter will increase to €1.45 from €1.25.
Why is Deutsche Post increasing postage rates?
Deutsche Post cites rising costs, regulatory pressure, and lack of government support as reasons for the increase.
How will this affect private households in Germany?
The planned changes are expected to raise average monthly postal spending for private households by about €0.75.

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