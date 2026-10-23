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Explainer-How can EU limit impact of China Shock 2.0?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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How the EU Is Responding to China Shock 2.0 and Trade Challenges in 2024

By Philip Blenkinsop

EU Strategies and Measures Addressing Chinese Trade Dynamics

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - European Union ministers said on Friday the bloc should press ahead with its discussions with Beijing and expand a deal struck to limit imports of hybrid vehicles from China to other sectors.

The ministers stressed the importance of dialogue, although the EU has other options to deal with a surge in Chinese exports, dubbed China Shock 2.0, which industry groups say are causing factory closures and job losses.

Ongoing Discussions and Agreements with China

DISCUSSIONS

Recent Hybrid Vehicle Import Agreement

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic struck an agreement with Beijing earlier this month for the EU to cut imports of hybrid vehicles from China by more than half.

The EU trade chief acknowledged that this was merely a first step in the bloc's efforts to rebalance its trade relations with China. The EU's goods trade deficit swelled to more than €370 billion ($414.25 billion) in 2025 and is on course to break well past €400 billion this year.  

Other Trade Concessions and Future Dialogue

China has also agreed to cut import tariffs on €4 billion of EU exports, including car parts and olive oil, and to ease the issuing of export licences for rare earths.

Sefcovic and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao have  agreed to meet again in March, when further steps could be unveiled.

Existing EU Trade Defense Measures

EXISTING MEASURES

Anti-Dumping and Anti-Subsidy Actions

The European Union has adopted a large number of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures, principally in the form of tariffs, against China. Of 25 new such EU investigations currently underway against all countries, 22 target China either alone or with other countries.

The investigations cover tyres, some steel products and a wide range of chemicals.

High-Profile Cases and Investigation Trends

The EU's highest-profile recent case, against Chinese electric vehicles, resulted in additional tariffs of up 35.3% being imposed in 2024.

The European Commission is opening around 30 investigations a year into China, up from a historical average of about 12. Critics say that there is still a backlog of complaints and that the cases are very specific, meaning Chinese producers can easily shift to exports of similar products or goods one step up or down the value chain.

Safeguard Measures and Their Application

SAFEGUARDS

Import Quotas and Their Limitations

Another existing option is safeguards, which set import quotas, with tariffs typically applying for volumes beyond the quota limits. The EU has tended to shy away from them, feeling they are protectionist, and so far they have only been applied to steel products and ferro-alloys.

Through a safeguard, the EU can target a broader range of products. The hybrid vehicle agreement with Beijing will be put in place as a safeguard, covering plug-in and non-plug-in cars. Safeguards are also blunter instruments, with quotas set for all trading partners.

Decision-Making and Political Shifts

Safeguard requests can only be submitted by EU members. They also vote on final measures, which require support from a "qualified majority" of ‌EU members — ⁠at least 15 representing 65% of the EU's population — a threshold that until recently was considered out of reach.

However, a new geopolitical climate, with US tariffs and a burgeoning trade deficit with China, has ​changed EU thinking as industries warn that ​surging imports are putting European jobs ⁠at risk.

Safeguard cases look to be pending for PET, the plastic often used in packaging, and chemical composites. Other chemicals and machinery cases are also possible.

Potential Future Measures and Policy Proposals

FUTURE MEASURES

Proposed Rapid-Action and Diversification Tools

France and Germany proposed earlier in October a series of measures the EU could take against China, including a new rapid-action measure to strike back against countries that harm the bloc by limiting or cutting off their access to the EU's single market.

The European Commission has agreed to propose such a measure, which has been dubbed a 'kill switch', although it is not clear when.

It will propose in December a 'diversification instrument' that would seek to limit companies' reliance on single sources for certain critical supplies. 

Solidarity Package for Affected Sectors

The EU executive will also put forward a 'solidarity package' to support EU members or sectors that are hit by trade measures from outside.

 ($1 = 0.8932 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • EU agreed 9 October to halve imports of Chinese hybrid and plug‑in hybrid vehicles over four years, capping them at about 350,000 a year — a first step under WTO‑compliant safeguards.
  • The EU’s goods trade deficit with China stood at over €370 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed €400 billion in 2026, equating to more than €1 billion per day.
  • Ministers propose extending dialogue‑based deals to sectors like chemicals, machinery and pharmaceuticals, while the Commission plans new rapid‑action tools, solidarity mechanisms, and critical‑supply diversification to reinforce trade defence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is China Shock 2.0 and how is it affecting the EU?
China Shock 2.0 refers to the surge in Chinese exports impacting EU industries, causing factory closures and job losses due to increased import competition.
What steps has the EU taken to limit imports from China?
The EU has agreed with China to significantly reduce hybrid vehicle imports and has implemented various anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariff measures across several sectors.
What are safeguard measures and how could the EU use them?
Safeguards set quotas on imports, with tariffs for volumes above limits. The EU is considering extending such safeguards to more products beyond steel.
What new trade measures are France and Germany proposing?
France and Germany suggested rapid-action measures, a 'kill switch' for market access, a diversification instrument, and a solidarity package for affected sectors.
What is the current state of the EU’s trade deficit with China?
The EU’s goods trade deficit with China exceeded €370 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass €400 billion, underlining urgency for new trade measures.

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