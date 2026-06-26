GBAF Logo
Morning Bid: Chipflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: Chipflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

AI-Driven Chipflation: Rising Memory Costs and Market Impacts Explained

Market Reactions and Economic Implications of Surging Memory Costs

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Apple’s Price Adjustments and the AI Data Centre Boom

Just as investors were settling into the idea that the AI rally still had legs, Apple delivered a reality check that someone has to foot the bill.

While iPhone prices will hold, iPads and MacBooks are set to rise as Apple says it can no longer absorb surging memory and storage costs driven by the AI data centre boom. Micron's blowout results this week underscored the shift, with customers locking in $22 billion of supply of its memory chips in a sign of tightening markets and rising pricing power.

Industry-Wide Effects and Supply Chain Pressures

And what does it say when Apple, the world's most valuable consumer electronics company with supply chain relationships that are the envy of the industry, is not immune to a memory price surge?

What's next? Hiking prices of Xbox? Oh.

Global Market Sentiment and AI-Related Volatility

Asian markets sank on Friday as reports that OpenAI is considering holding off on its public debut until next year also soured sentiment.

KOSPI’s Decline and Regional Impacts

South Korea's KOSPI, a bellwether of the AI trade, tumbled 8% on the day and 9% for the week - its sharpest drop since early March when the Iran war first erupted.

Oil Markets and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil, meanwhile, is easing but not out of the picture.

Strait of Hormuz and Supply Chain Risks

More stranded oil tankers are exiting the Strait of Hormuz, although a cargo vessel was hit near Oman, leaving sentiment fragile.

Brent and WTI Price Movements

Brent and WTI crude have erased almost all the gains sparked by the late February hostilities in the Middle East, but a rebound in demand and gradual normalisation could tighten markets again next year.

Inflation, Currency Movements, and Central Bank Responses

That easing has offered some relief, but not enough. U.S. inflation broke above 4% for the first time in three years in May, keeping an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve firmly on the table.

Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness

As a result, the U.S. dollar is left standing tall, with the Japanese yen struggling near a 40-year low amid mounting intervention jitters. The dollar index is set for a 2.6% rise this month, its strongest monthly gain in a year.

Extreme Heatwaves and Consumer Trends

And we end with the deadly early summer heatwave that has gripped Western Europe, a predicament that's leading to a boom in sales for Asian makers of air conditioners.

Health Risks and Record Temperatures

Here's an explainer on health risks from extreme heat as temperatures in Britain and Switzerland hit record highs for June.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Upcoming Data Releases

Economic events: French unemployment for May

(By Ankur BanerjeeEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple raised MacBook and iPad prices by 15–25%, citing AI data‑center demand driving unprecedented memory and storage cost surges. iPhone prices may follow later this year. (apnews.com)
  • Micron secured $22 billion in take‑or‑pay, multi‑year customer agreements—locking in supply and margins as AI infrastructure demand strains memory markets. (streetinsider.com)
  • U.S. inflation remains elevated—core PCE at 4.1% annually in May—raising Fed rate‑hike odds, while a record June heatwave across Western Europe drives air‑conditioner demand and public health concerns. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are chip and memory prices rising in 2024?
Growing demand for AI data centers is driving up memory and storage costs, leading companies like Apple to pass on expenses to consumers.
How is 'chipflation' affecting consumer electronics prices?
Major brands, including Apple, are increasing prices of products like iPads and MacBooks due to higher memory and storage chip costs.
What market impacts has the surge in chip prices caused?
Markets like South Korea's KOSPI have dropped sharply, reflecting concerns over AI sector profitability and supply chain pressures.
How are oil and currency markets responding to recent global events?
Oil prices have eased but remain volatile, while the US dollar has strengthened amid rising US inflation and potential rate hikes.
How are extreme weather events influencing market trends?
Early summer heatwaves in Europe have boosted sales of air conditioners and spotlighted the health risks associated with extreme temperatures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar

Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar

Image for UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows

UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows

Image for Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
Image for Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports
Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports
Image for Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Image for Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Image for Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Image for Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Image for Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
Image for Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Image for Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Image for Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Image for Romanian centre-right parties propose EU lawmaker as PM, seek presidential backing
Romanian centre-right parties propose EU lawmaker as PM, seek presidential backing
View All Finance Posts