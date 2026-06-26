AI-Driven Chipflation: Rising Memory Costs and Market Impacts Explained

Market Reactions and Economic Implications of Surging Memory Costs

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Apple’s Price Adjustments and the AI Data Centre Boom

Just as investors were settling into the idea that the AI rally still had legs, Apple delivered a reality check that someone has to foot the bill.

While iPhone prices will hold, iPads and MacBooks are set to rise as Apple says it can no longer absorb surging memory and storage costs driven by the AI data centre boom. Micron's blowout results this week underscored the shift, with customers locking in $22 billion of supply of its memory chips in a sign of tightening markets and rising pricing power.

Industry-Wide Effects and Supply Chain Pressures

And what does it say when Apple, the world's most valuable consumer electronics company with supply chain relationships that are the envy of the industry, is not immune to a memory price surge?

What's next? Hiking prices of Xbox? Oh.

Global Market Sentiment and AI-Related Volatility

Asian markets sank on Friday as reports that OpenAI is considering holding off on its public debut until next year also soured sentiment.

KOSPI’s Decline and Regional Impacts

South Korea's KOSPI, a bellwether of the AI trade, tumbled 8% on the day and 9% for the week - its sharpest drop since early March when the Iran war first erupted.

Oil Markets and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil, meanwhile, is easing but not out of the picture.

Strait of Hormuz and Supply Chain Risks

More stranded oil tankers are exiting the Strait of Hormuz, although a cargo vessel was hit near Oman, leaving sentiment fragile.

Brent and WTI Price Movements

Brent and WTI crude have erased almost all the gains sparked by the late February hostilities in the Middle East, but a rebound in demand and gradual normalisation could tighten markets again next year.

Inflation, Currency Movements, and Central Bank Responses

That easing has offered some relief, but not enough. U.S. inflation broke above 4% for the first time in three years in May, keeping an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve firmly on the table.

Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness

As a result, the U.S. dollar is left standing tall, with the Japanese yen struggling near a 40-year low amid mounting intervention jitters. The dollar index is set for a 2.6% rise this month, its strongest monthly gain in a year.

Extreme Heatwaves and Consumer Trends

And we end with the deadly early summer heatwave that has gripped Western Europe, a predicament that's leading to a boom in sales for Asian makers of air conditioners.

Health Risks and Record Temperatures

Here's an explainer on health risks from extreme heat as temperatures in Britain and Switzerland hit record highs for June.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Upcoming Data Releases

Economic events: French unemployment for May

(By Ankur BanerjeeEditing by Shri Navaratnam)