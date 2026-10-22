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Axel Springer open to role in any potential European TikTok deal, spokesperson says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Axel Springer open to role in any potential European TikTok deal, spokesperson says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Axel Springer Signals Openness to Joining Any European Deal for TikTok Ownership Shift

Axel Springer's Position on Potential European Acquisition of TikTok

Background on TikTok's Ownership and US Actions

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Publishing group Axel Springer would welcome any European initiative to separate TikTok from its Chinese owners along the lines of President Donald Trump's deal to split the US social media app from its parent, a spokesperson for the German company said on Thursday.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, finalised a deal in January to transfer control of TikTok's US operations to an American-owned joint venture. The aim was to avert a ban in the US on the short-video app to allay security concerns raised by US politicians regarding the Chinese ownership of the app, which is popular with over 200 million Americans.

Axel Springer's Interest in a European TikTok Deal

Response to Financial Times Report

The comment from Axel Springer, owner of Politico, Telegraph Media Group and Business Insider, came in response to a Financial Times report. According to the report, Springer's CEO and co-owner Mathias Doepfner - who has repeatedly criticised TikTok - pitched an idea during a lunch in January with the US Ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, in which his company could be part of a deal to buy TikTok's European operations.

Official Statement from Axel Springer

"As is clear from his public statements, Mathias Doepfner has always advocated for a European solution for TikTok along the lines of the American model," the spokesperson told Reuters. "Had such a solution materialized, Axel Springer would have welcomed the opportunity to be part of it as a major European media player."

Mathias Doepfner's Criticism of TikTok

Concerns Over Extremist Content

Doepfner has criticised TikTok in the past, calling it "one of the most dangerous propaganda machines for amplifying extremist content" in a speech at the World Jewish Congress in Geneva in May, as he called for anti-Semitism on social media to be consistently curbed.

Calls for European Action

Advocacy for Following the American Example

"In America, TikTok has been forced to be sold to non-Chinese owners – Europe should follow this example," he said at that time.

(Reporting by Klaus LauerWriting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner proposed at a January meeting that the company could join a European initiative to acquire TikTok’s European operations, modeled on the US divestiture (bankier.pl).
  • Springer’s spokesperson confirmed the company would welcome participation in any such deal as a major European media entity (bankier.pl).
  • European Commission officials showed little enthusiasm for the plan, and ByteDance denied any formal talks took place (bankier.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Axel Springer's position on a potential European TikTok deal?
Axel Springer is open to participating in any initiative to separate TikTok’s European operations from its Chinese owners.
Why is TikTok’s ownership a concern in Europe?
There are security concerns regarding TikTok's Chinese ownership, based on similar issues raised in the US.
Has Axel Springer’s leadership commented on TikTok before?
Yes, CEO Mathias Doepfner has publicly criticized TikTok, calling for a European solution and stricter control over extremist content.
What precedent exists for TikTok’s ownership transfer?
In the US, TikTok's owner ByteDance agreed to transfer control of its US operations to an American-owned joint venture to address national security concerns.
What role could Axel Springer play in a European TikTok deal?
Axel Springer could participate as a major European media player if a solution to separate TikTok from Chinese ownership is pursued.

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