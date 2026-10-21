GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance infrastructure security policy

Europe May Empower Utilities, Infrastructure Firms to Bring Down Drones

European Response to Drone Threats Against Critical Infrastructure

By Maria Rugamer, Leo Marchandon, Marek Strzelecki and Florence Loeve

Oct 21 (Reuters) - At a former flight-test base south of Paris, drones swoop over fields and woodland as teams on the ground test systems designed to stop them — a response to a growing wave of drone incursions and "hybrid attacks" since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The potential clients for technology such as electronic jammers and interceptor drones tested at the Brétigny-sur-Orge site are no longer just governments, police and armies.

Private firms and state entities across Europe that operate critical infrastructure want to strengthen their defences, with some utilities asking for authorisation to shoot drones down themselves. From Paris to Berlin, governments are taking note.

They are worried that hybrid warfare or a drone attack could knock out power to millions of people — as has happened frequently in Ukraine after Russian strikes.

"It is a theoretical, and increasingly a practical, possibility that there could be heating outages this winter due to hybrid attacks," Kristian Ruby, secretary general of European energy body Eurelectric, told Reuters.

Some European governments are responding by starting to give firms powers traditionally confined to the military. Interviews by Reuters with over 30 company executives, officials and drone experts meanwhile show the technology to detect and bring down drones is maturing faster than the rules on who may use it.

Approaches vary widely across Europe and legal uncertainties remain, including over who has the right to order a response to a drone threat. Bringing down a drone could cause injury or death to people on the ground or damage property, raising questions for companies about liability and accountability.

France's Approach to Counter-Drone Measures

Legal Changes and Implementation

'DEFENCELESS'

France is among countries that have led the way. Its parliament passed a law in August allowing approved operators of critical infrastructure and contractors to detect, jam and shoot down drones near designated facilities.

The law passed by the French parliament in August responded to a wave of drone incursions over critical and military sites, including flights over the Ile Longue nuclear submarine base near Brest in northwestern France in December 2025.

France wants a newly expanded list of sensitive sites deemed of vital importance equipped by 2027, a senior French official involved in the plans told Reuters, asking not to be named because details of the plan are not yet public.

"We were defenceless in the face of the (drone) threat," the official said, adding that concerns had been growing over the last decade as unmanned aerial vehicles became more accessible and more common.

Deployment of Counter-Drone Systems

The French government wants to give operators of critical infrastructure such as state-owned utility company EDF and state-owned railway company SNCF a catalogue of approved systems ranging from electronic jammers to interceptor drones, depending on different environments and situations.

Confirming important elements of the plan outlined by the French official, Systematic Paris-Region, which runs the government testing programme at Brétigny-sur-Orge, said evaluations launched this summer had so far catalogued three systems integrators — which combine different computer systems into a unified whole — and 17 counter-drone systems.

It said assessments were continuing and work was under way to accelerate procurement from among those solutions.

France's defence ministry said the law passed in August would help strengthen capabilities to counter the threat, though it said it could speak only for the critical infrastructure under its authority. EDF and SNCF declined comment.

Legal and Operational Uncertainties Across Europe

Questions of Authority and Liability

WHO CAN BRING DOWN A DRONE?

The discovery of an explosives-laden drone near a Ukrainian cargo plane at Germany's Leipzig/Halle airport in August underlined how far the risks have spread.

Germany blamed Russia for the incident. Moscow denied it was behind it, and has repeatedly denied carrying out hybrid attacks in Europe, many of which have been in countries that support Kyiv in Russia's war in Ukraine.

But concerns are growing that national authorities cannot respond fast enough to protect widely dispersed infrastructure against such attacks, and that the damage caused by relatively cheap drones could bring hefty repair costs.

Country-Specific Responses

Germany

In Germany, where counter-drone operations remain a policing function, the interior ministry told Reuters it was reviewing how critical infrastructure operators and third parties could be legally involved in active counter-drone measures.

Austria

In September, Austria announced plans to give similar powers to critical infrastructure operators, including large energy firms. Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner told a press conference that the state could not protect every site on its own.

Poland

Poland has gone further. Operators told Reuters they have deployed counter-drone systems and trained with military and police units. Drone-restricted zones have been established around critical energy infrastructure, and designated security units working for operators have been authorised to destroy, disable or take control of drones entering them.

But two sources at energy transmission companies on NATO's eastern flank told Reuters that effective intervention still requires more assurances, and perhaps a judicial precedent, on who bears responsibility for collateral damage.

Without that certainty, they said, operators of critical infrastructure could remain reluctant to neutralise drones because bringing one down could itself cause injury or costly damage.

Changing Approaches in Infrastructure Protection

From Passive to Active Defense

BUILT FOR RECOVERY

Having powers to bring down drones would be a change of approach for companies across Europe.

Executives, officials and energy analysts told Reuters that utilities have spent years hardening network

Key Takeaways

  • France passed legislation in August 2026 allowing vital infrastructure operators and their contractors to detect, jam and shoot down drones near designated facilities — a significant transfer of authority traditionally reserved for state actors. (83-629.fr)
  • Testing of counter-drone systems, including jammers and interceptor drones, is underway at the Brétigny‑sur‑Orge former flight‑test base, with about 17 systems currently evaluated and plans for procurement acceleration. (lemonde.fr)
  • Europe’s electricity sector faces rising hybrid threats — including drone incursions, sabotage and cyberattacks — prompting calls from industry bodies like Eurelectric for enhanced resilience measures beyond regulatory changes. (eurelectric.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European utilities seeking powers to counter drones?
Utilities want to enhance defenses against increased drone incursions and hybrid attacks, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What new powers could utilities and infrastructure companies receive?
Some countries, like France, are allowing operators to detect, jam, and shoot down drones near critical facilities.
What challenges do European countries face in drone defense?
Legal uncertainties, liability issues, and inconsistency across countries hinder rapid adoption of anti-drone measures.
What technologies are being tested to counter drones?
Systems such as electronic jammers, interceptor drones, and integrated detection technologies are under evaluation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK approves long-delayed Jackdaw gas field

UK approves long-delayed Jackdaw gas field

Image for Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale

Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale

Image for Norway's DNB tops Q3 profit forecast as Norwegian economy remains robust

Norway's DNB tops Q3 profit forecast as Norwegian economy remains robust

Image for Vaar Energi raises dividend as profit doubles on high oil, gas prices

Vaar Energi raises dividend as profit doubles on high oil, gas prices

Image for Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance

Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance

Image for Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve

Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
Image for Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030
Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030
Image for Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Image for Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Image for UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion
UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion
Image for Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Image for UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
Image for Adidas shares rise after 2026 guidance hike
Adidas shares rise after 2026 guidance hike
Image for Edenred beats quarterly core earnings estimates as mobility grows
Edenred beats quarterly core earnings estimates as mobility grows
Image for OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization
OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization
Image for Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'
Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'
Image for UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario
UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario
View All Finance Posts