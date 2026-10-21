GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK approves long-delayed Jackdaw gas field - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK approves long-delayed Jackdaw gas field

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets United Kingdom Climate Policy

UK Approves Jackdaw Gas Field to Increase Energy Security and Support Households

By Sarah Young and Shadia Nasralla

Government Approval and Energy Security Measures

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday approved the Jackdaw North Sea gas field, ending years of legal and political wrangling that had pitted the Labour government's climate commitments against its push to bolster energy security.

Immediate Impact on Energy Supply

Britain's energy minister, Miatta Fahnbulleh, said the project would start to supply gas to British homes and businesses from as early as the end of this month, helping to counter soaring energy prices stoked by the Iran war.

Establishment of the Energy Wealth Fund

At the same time, she said a new Energy Wealth Fund would be established by the government with a £2 billion downpayment to reinvest oil and gas revenues into the climate transition.

Boosting Domestic Production and Job Protection

Fahnbulleh said Jackdaw would increase domestic gas production by around 6% at its peak and have a lifespan of up to 11 years, boosting energy security and protecting jobs.

"At a time when people are really struggling, it's right that we look in a responsible way at maximising the existing energy reserves we have in Britain that could help," said Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Balancing Climate Commitments and Economic Needs

New Energy Wealth Fund

Burnham, who took office in July, has been trying to strike the right balance between helping voters with rising bills while also retaining the support of his own lawmakers who favour prioritising the environment.

By setting up the New Energy Wealth Fund he will hope to appease those who believe that approving new gas fields is at odds with Britain's climate change commitments, and following Britain's hottest summer on record.

Government's Approach to Energy and Climate

"Our approach will ensure we can boost our energy security, back British workers, ringfence future North Sea proceeds to speed up the green transition, hit our ambitious climate targets and - crucially - bring down bills," Burnham said in a statement.

Reactions from Stakeholders

The Unite union welcomed the decision while the leader of the Green Party described it as "climate vandalism".

Other North Sea Projects and International Influence

The government has not yet approved Rosebank, an oil field which like Jackdaw has also been in limbo for years, after a 2025 court ruling temporarily blocked both developments.

Over the last two years, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged Burnham to expand drilling in the North Sea to help lower prices, following the basin's sharp decline in production since its peak in the late 1990s.

Jackdaw Project Operators

Jackdaw is run by Adura, a joint venture between energy giants Shell and Norway's Equinor.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton, additional reporting by William James and Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Mark Potter and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Jackdaw gas field—run by Adura (Shell and Equinor JV)—now approved after years of legal and political delays, clearing the way for production to begin as early as end‑October 2026 (≈6 % of UK gas at peak, ~11‑year lifespan) (marketscreener.com).
  • UK Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh announced a new Energy Wealth Fund with a £2 billion initial investment to reinvest oil and gas revenues into renewable and clean‑energy projects (marketscreener.com).
  • Approval comes amid tension between energy security and climate goals—Labour had pledged no new licences, but fields like Jackdaw (licensed earlier) were permitted; environmentalists call it climate vandalism, while unions and some officials cite economic and supply benefits (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Jackdaw gas field?
The Jackdaw gas field is a North Sea project approved by the UK to increase domestic gas production and boost energy security.
When will the Jackdaw gas field start supplying gas?
The Jackdaw gas field will start supplying gas to British homes and businesses as early as the end of this month.
What is the new Energy Wealth Fund?
The Energy Wealth Fund is a government initiative with a £2 billion downpayment to reinvest oil and gas revenues into the climate transition.
Who operates the Jackdaw gas field?
Jackdaw is operated by Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Norway's Equinor.
Why was the approval of the Jackdaw gas field controversial?
Approval was controversial due to concerns about climate commitments versus the need for energy security and lower consumer bills.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost

UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost

Image for Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030

Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030

Image for Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold

Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold

Image for UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion

UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion

Image for Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market

Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market

Image for UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%

UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Image for Adidas shares rise after 2026 guidance hike
Adidas shares rise after 2026 guidance hike
Image for Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
Image for Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale
Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale
Image for DNB beats forecasts despite pressure from lending competition
DNB beats forecasts despite pressure from lending competition
Image for Vaar Energi raises dividend as profit doubles on high oil, gas prices
Vaar Energi raises dividend as profit doubles on high oil, gas prices
Image for Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance
Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance
Image for Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve
Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve
Image for Edenred beats quarterly core earnings estimates as mobility grows
Edenred beats quarterly core earnings estimates as mobility grows
Image for OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization
OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization
Image for Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'
Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'
Image for UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario
UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario
View All Finance Posts