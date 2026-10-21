GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Adidas shares rise after 2026 guidance hike - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Adidas shares rise after 2026 guidance hike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Banking

Adidas Shares Surge 3.3% After Upbeat Q3 Results and Raised Guidance to 2026

Adidas Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Upgrades Full-Year Outlook

Premarket Share Movement

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Adidas shares are seen rising 3.3% in Lang & Schwarz premarket indications early on Wednesday, after the German sportswear firm reported strong third-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday.

Financial Highlights

Upgraded Operating Profit Guidance

Adidas said it expected its annual operating profit to be around €100 million ($112 million) higher than previously expected.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8910 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Alessandro Parodi in Paris, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenue grew 9% (7% currency‑neutral), while operating profit soared 37% to a record €1.008 billion (adidas-group.com)
  • A US tariff refund of approximately €200 million and strong full‑price sales drove margin improvements and enabled the profit outlook boost (adidas-group.com)
  • Adidas raised its full‑year operating profit guidance from around €2.3 billion to about €2.5 billion, with plans to reinvest €100 million in Q4 initiatives (adidas-group.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Adidas shares rise in premarket trading?
Adidas shares rose 3.3% in premarket trading after the company reported strong third-quarter results and lifted its full-year profit guidance.
How much did Adidas raise its annual operating profit outlook?
Adidas increased its annual operating profit outlook by approximately €100 million ($112 million).
Which markets tracked Adidas' premarket share movement?
Adidas shares were tracked rising in Lang & Schwarz premarket indications early Wednesday.
Who reported on Adidas' financial update?
The financial update was reported by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Alessandro Parodi in Paris.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market

Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market

Image for UK inflation picks up more than expected to 3.5% in September

UK inflation picks up more than expected to 3.5% in September

Image for Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones

Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones

Image for UK approves long-delayed Jackdaw gas field

UK approves long-delayed Jackdaw gas field

Image for Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale

Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale

Image for Norway's DNB tops Q3 profit forecast as Norwegian economy remains robust

Norway's DNB tops Q3 profit forecast as Norwegian economy remains robust

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
Image for Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030
Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030
Image for Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Image for Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Image for UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion
UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion
Image for Vaar Energi raises dividend as profit doubles on high oil, gas prices
Vaar Energi raises dividend as profit doubles on high oil, gas prices
Image for Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance
Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance
Image for Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve
Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve
Image for Edenred beats quarterly core earnings estimates as mobility grows
Edenred beats quarterly core earnings estimates as mobility grows
Image for OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization
OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization
Image for Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'
Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'
Image for UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario
UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario
View All Finance Posts