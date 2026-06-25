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Oil prices edge up on new supply worries after cargo ship hit near Oman - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices edge up on new supply worries after cargo ship hit near Oman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Middle East

Oil prices climb 2% after cargo ship hit by projectile near Oman

Market Impact and Geopolitical Developments

By Scott DiSavino

Incident Details and Immediate Effects

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 2% on Thursday after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman, putting an evacuation effort for ships from the key Strait of Hormuz on hold, and reawakening concerns about the worldwide flow of oil.

Disruption in Oil and Gas Flow

The flow of oil and gas has been disrupted since the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran at the end of February, but the agreement between the U.S. and Iran to end the war has allowed the resumption of traffic through the crucial strait, which Iran had effectively blockaded. 

The United Nations International Maritime Organization on Thursday paused its effort to shepherd ships and seafarers through the strait after the cargo ship reported a suspected attack, reigniting fears that the preliminary agreement to end the Iran war would not hold.

Official Statements and Security Concerns

After the market closed on Thursday, two U.S. officials told Reuters that Iran fired on the cargo ship as it attempted to pass through the strait. Iranian authorities said the security of vessels passing outside designated Hormuz routes is not guaranteed.

Oil Price Movements and Market Response

Brent futures rose $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $75.26 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.58, or 2.3%, to settle at $71.92.

On Wednesday, both crude benchmarks closed at their lowest since February 27, the day before the war began as crude shipments through the strait rose to their highest since the start of the war. Before the war, about 20% of world oil supplies passed through the strait, located between Iran and Oman.

Storage and Production Outlook

"Storage tanks across the Gulf are around 50% to 60% full, so if tanker traffic through the strait does not pick up in the near term, producers will need to throttle back output, and the full recovery moves into next year," analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy said in a report.

Diplomatic Reactions and Regional Security

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Gulf allies on Thursday that any deal with Iran would take their interests into account, as he wrapped up a Middle East trip aimed at winning over regional partners with deep reservations about the preliminary accord.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and U.S. Position

The U.S. and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said a lasting peace would mean addressing Iran's ballistic missiles, drones and support for proxy groups. They also backed "free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz without "any tolls, fees, or attempts to assert control."

If Iran threatens or blocks ships in the strait, "then we're going to have a problem," Rubio said, having earlier told ministers that "no country on Earth has the right to charge for the use of international waterways" and that fees for shipping would never be part of any deal.

Potential Economic Impact of Shipping Fees

An article in the Wall Street Journal, however, said Iran estimates charging for security, safety and environmental services in the strait would bring in $40 billion a year for states involved.

Broader Market Reactions and Technical Analysis

U.S. gasoline futures jumped about 5%, while U.S. diesel gained about 4%.

Analysts also said technical buying and short-covering contributed to the rally, which had become "increasingly oversold," consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.

Despite Thursday's rally, both crude benchmarks have remained in technically oversold territory for more than a week.

Other Global Events Affecting Oil Markets

Venezuelan Earthquakes and Oil Exports

In Venezuela, thousands were feared dead after two powerful earthquakes wreaked havoc in and around the capital Caracas. The quakes could slow the increase in Venezuelan oil exports expected by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after the U.S. captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in January.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Robert Harvey and Alex Lawler in London, Colleen Howe in Beijing and Siyi Liu in Singapore, Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Susan Fenton, Timothy Heritage, David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • A cargo ship was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman, prompting renewed concern over the recovery of Middle East oil supply via the Strait of Hormuz (apnews.com)
  • Despite earlier optimism about normalization—with roughly 20 million barrels flowing per day through Hormuz, close to pre‑war rates—geopolitical tensions persist, possibly delaying full recovery (investing.com)
  • UBS and other analysts highlight that storage buffers (50–60% full) won’t last indefinitely; without sustained tanker traffic, producers may reduce output, extending market recovery into next year (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after the ship attack near Oman?
Oil prices surged around 2% due to renewed concerns about disruptions to oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile.
How crucial is the Strait of Hormuz for global oil supplies?
Before recent tensions, about 20% of the world’s oil supply passed through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical chokepoint for global energy markets.
What impact did the US-Iran war have on oil shipping?
The US-Iran conflict led to blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, reducing oil shipments. Shipments only started returning to pre-war levels after the war’s end.
Is Iraqi oil production likely to increase soon?
Iraq is considering leaving OPEC if not allowed to boost production, which could impact global oil markets if they exit the group.
Will sanctions affect Iranian oil exports?
Iranian oil exports are expected to remain limited to certain markets like China, as EU and UK sanctions on Iranian oil and shipping remain in place.

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