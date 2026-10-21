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Antitrust watchdog launches probe into Spain's Exolum over potential abuse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Antitrust watchdog launches probe into Spain's Exolum over potential abuse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Spain’s CNMC Probes Exolum Over Suspected Abuse of Dominant Position in Energy Sector

CNMC Investigation and Allegations Against Exolum

Overview of the Proceedings

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spain's competition authority CNMC has opened sanctioning proceedings against Spanish energy logistics company Exolum over three suspected abuses of a dominant position, it said on Wednesday.

Details of the Alleged Abuses

Imposition of Excessive Fees and Restricted Access

• The CNMC is investigating Exolum's alleged imposition of excessive fees and its refusal to grant access to its transport and storage facilities to a competing third-party operator at the northeastern port of Tarragona.

Impact on Consumers and Market Competition

• The potential abuses might have led to consumers facing successive price hikes, the CNMC said, adding that the conduct would have allowed Exolum to maintain high profit margins and strengthen its dominant position in a coastal area of significant economic importance.

Restriction of Competitor Access

• "A third competitor might have seen its right of access to Spain's only pipeline network for the transport of liquid hydrocarbons restricted and, consequently, its ability to compete in downstream markets," it added.

Investigation Timeline

• The watchdog has up to 24 months to resolve the investigation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk; Editing by David Latona and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s CNMC has opened a sanctioning proceeding against Exolum for three suspected abuses of dominant position involving excessive pricing and refusal of access to its transport and storage facilities at Tarragona’s port
  • The probe centers on allegations that Exolum’s conduct may have harmed consumers through successive fuel price increases and blocked a third-party competitor from accessing Spain’s only liquid hydrocarbons pipeline network, thereby reinforcing its stronghold in a strategically important coastal region
  • CNMC’s investigation, which stems from supervisory reports and a conflict-of-access claim, will last up to 24 months—during which time no presumption of guilt is implied

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spain's CNMC investigating Exolum for?
CNMC is investigating Exolum for allegedly abusing its dominant position by imposing excessive fees and refusing third-party access to its transport and storage facilities.
Where did the alleged abuse by Exolum take place?
The alleged abuses occurred at the northeastern port of Tarragona, Spain, a significant economic hub.
How might Exolum's actions have affected consumers?
The CNMC suggests Exolum's conduct could have caused successive price hikes for consumers by maintaining high profit margins.
How long does CNMC have to resolve the investigation?
The competition authority has up to 24 months to resolve the antitrust investigation into Exolum.
What impact could restricted access to Exolum's network have on competitors?
Restricting access may have limited a competitor's ability to use Spain’s only pipeline network for liquid hydrocarbons, affecting downstream market competition.

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