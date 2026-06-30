GBAF Logo
BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

BlackRock Shifts Stance on Emerging Markets, Backs Euro Government Bonds

BlackRock Investment Institute Mid-Year Outlook Highlights

June 30 (Reuters) - The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said on Tuesday it had become less bullish on the outlook for emerging market stocks and hard-currency debt, but more upbeat on the outlook for euro zone government bonds.

Here are the main points from the mid-year outlook of the BII, an arm of U.S.-based investment firm BlackRock that provides proprietary investment research:

Emerging Market Equities

Shift to Neutral Stance

• BII moved its overall stance on emerging market equities to a 'neutral' position from a small 'overweight'. The firm said it saw "opportunities where the AI buildout drives demand for infrastructure, particularly in Latin America."

Emerging Market Debt

Hard-Currency Debt

Risk-Reward Profile Assessment

• On emerging market hard currency, BII also moved to neutral from a small overweight, noting that fundamentals have improved, but pointed to a "more attractive risk-reward profile" in emerging market local currency debt.

Local Currency Debt

Upgraded to Small Overweight

• It swapped its neutral stance on emerging market local debt to a small overweight. "We like the yield relative to its volatility and improving fundamentals."

Euro Zone Government Bonds

Increased Optimism and Overweight Stance

• Outside emerging economies, the BII upped its stance on euro zone government bonds from neutral to overweight. "We are overweight short- and medium-term bonds. Markets are pricing restrictive policy rates of about 3% for several years. We think that’s overdone."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Emerging‑market equities downgraded to neutral due to AI‑related concentration risks, especially in Taiwan and South Korea(uk.investing.com)
  • Emerging‑market hard‑currency debt also moved to neutral, while local‑currency debt upgraded to small overweight, favored for its yield, lower volatility and improving fundamentals(uk.investing.com)
  • Euro‑zone short‑ and medium‑term government bonds upgraded to overweight, as BII believes current yield pricing is too pessimistic about restrictive policy rates(uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BlackRock's current stance on emerging market equities?
BlackRock moved its overall stance on emerging market equities to 'neutral' from a small 'overweight', highlighting selective opportunities driven by AI infrastructure demand in Latin America.
How does BlackRock view emerging market hard-currency debt?
BlackRock shifted to a neutral stance on emerging market hard-currency debt, seeing improved fundamentals but finding better risk-reward in local currency debt.
What is BlackRock's view on euro zone government bonds?
The firm upgraded euro zone government bonds from neutral to overweight, particularly favoring short- and medium-term bonds, citing overdone market pricing for restrictive policy rates.
Why does BlackRock like emerging market local currency debt?
BlackRock now slightly overweight emerging market local currency debt due to its attractive yield, low volatility, and improving fundamentals.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Estonia images show machine guns on Russian LNG carrier in Baltic

Estonia images show machine guns on Russian LNG carrier in Baltic

Image for Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

Image for Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros

Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros

Image for UK minded to intervene in Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros Discovery deal

UK minded to intervene in Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros Discovery deal

Image for German inflation at 2.4% in June

German inflation at 2.4% in June

Image for Volkswagen's crisis in five charts

Volkswagen's crisis in five charts

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Image for Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
Image for EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying
EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying
Image for Analysts dial down oil forecasts as Hormuz reopening eases supply concerns
Analysts dial down oil forecasts as Hormuz reopening eases supply concerns
Image for Sterling snaps three-day winning streak vs dollar, holds firm vs euro
Sterling snaps three-day winning streak vs dollar, holds firm vs euro
Image for Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say
Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say
Image for Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says
Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says
Image for Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says
Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says
Image for Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows
Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows
Image for ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia
ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia
Image for EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark
EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark
Image for Germany's Axel Springer closes acquisition of Telegraph Media Group
Germany's Axel Springer closes acquisition of Telegraph Media Group
View All Finance Posts