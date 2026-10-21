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Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Europe Risks Startup Exodus as Regulation and Funding Hinder AI Growth

Challenges Facing European AI Startups

By Mehnaz Yasmin and Deborah Mary Sophia

Regulatory and Funding Barriers

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Regulatory hurdles, funding shortages and gaps in workforce skillsets are prompting European startups to consider relocating, risking a mass exit of the region's most promising new ventures, an Amazon Web Services executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Europe has struggled to narrow the gap with the US and China in the AI race due ​to tighter regulations, energy constraints and broader concerns about data privacy. The region has produced few frontier AI models of its own and is instead dependent on the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic.

Impact of Regulatory Compliance Costs

"European businesses are telling us that they could spend as much as 40 cents to every euro on regulatory compliance instead of technology. Imagine if that was reinvested in technology," AWS EMEA Managing Director Tanuja Randery said in an interview with the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Startup Sentiment and Relocation Considerations

Nearly 4 in 10 European startups would consider leaving the region to scale, she said, citing an AWS survey of companies. "Among the fastest-growing, it’s over half."

"Startups say to us that they're reconsidering locations because they want funding and support, and they're not getting enough funding here."

AI Adoption and Strategic Gaps

While more than half the businesses in Europe are using AI, Randery said only one in five are clear about AI strategy, had an AI governance model and were invested in processes that would fundamentally reshape operations.  

"I think inferencing is where European businesses need to really go invest," she added.

Understanding AI Inference

AI inference is the process of running trained AI models to generate outputs and is the stage at which models are deployed for real-world use.

Infrastructure and Legislative Constraints

While tech majors are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into frontier research and scaling AI infrastructure, Europe's efforts have been limited by the European Union's AI Act, widely seen as the world's most stringent AI regulatory framework. Severe energy and grid constraints are also stymieing progress.

"We need to go faster in Europe... It isn't about progress versus safety. It's an 'and,' not an 'or.'" 

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on LSEG Messenger for live interviews: https://lseg.group/3KFHrhe)

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • 38% of European startups, rising to 51% among high‑growth ones, would consider moving out of Europe to scale due to funding, regulatory and talent barriers (aboutamazon.eu).
  • Startups spend up to ~40% of their tech budgets on regulatory compliance instead of innovation, per AWS EMEA head Tanuja Randery—hindering AI deployment and advanced use (superintelligence.beehiiv.com).
  • Europe trails the US/China in AI due to stringent regulation (AI Act), energy constraints, fragmented markets and a digital skills gap; only 20–22% of firms have mature AI strategies or governance (superintelligence.beehiiv.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European AI startups considering relocation?
European AI startups are considering relocating due to strict regulations, funding shortages, and workforce skill gaps, which hinder their growth and competitiveness.
How does regulation impact European startups?
Startups may spend up to 40% of their budget on regulatory compliance, diverting resources from technology and innovation.
What proportion of European startups may leave the region?
According to AWS, nearly 4 in 10 European startups would consider relocating to scale, and among the fastest-growing ones, it’s over half.
What is the current state of AI adoption in Europe?
While over half of European businesses use AI, only one in five has a clear AI strategy, governance model, and investment in transformative processes.
What other factors hinder AI progress in Europe?
In addition to regulation, energy and grid constraints, as well as the EU's strict AI Act, are limiting AI infrastructure and innovation in Europe.

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