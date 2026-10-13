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Apple unveils new smart home products, showcasing updated Siri AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple unveils new smart home products, showcasing updated Siri AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Apple Launches New HomeView Device & Updates Siri AI for Smart Homes

Apple Unveils Smart Home Innovations and Enhanced Siri AI

By Stephen Nellis

Introduction of HomeView Device

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Apple on Tuesday began showing off a new round of smart home products, including an iPad-like device dubbed the HomeView meant to hang on walls or perch on tabletops that will showcase its AI-upgraded Siri virtual assistant.

Features and Pricing

The HomeView device starts at $299 and starts shipping next month. It will feature a 7-inch screen and face recognition, will help users control doorbells, thermostats and smart locks in a market where Apple has tinkered for a decade without major success. 

Competitive Landscape

Apple is launching these products as it tries to fend off competition from rivals, including traditional competitors like Amazon.com, which has invested heavily in its Echo speakers and Ring doorbells and last week launched premium tablets, as well as newer AI upstarts like OpenAI that have hardware ambitions of their own.

Investor and Regulatory Context

Investors are looking more closely at Apple's hardware sales for growth as the company's services revenue has come under regulatory pressure.

Security Concerns

The launches also coincide with growing worries that connected devices, including refrigerators and smart TVs, could be vulnerable to hackers.

Product Ecosystem Expansion

Apple's HomeView launch was accompanied by updates to its HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV devices. It also introduced a range of accessories, including doorbells, cameras and thermostats, made by LG and Schneider Electric and designed with help from Apple. 

Third-Party Integration

The company also announced a series of devices like cameras and smart doorbells from other manufacturers designed to be part of its home ecosystem.

Regional Availability

The HomeView device will not be sold in the European Union, because Siri AI remains unavailable there due to EU regulations, Apple said. 

History and Challenges of Apple’s Smart Home Efforts

Apple first released its Home app to control smart gadgets in 2016, with HomePod smart speakers following in 2018, but those offerings are competing with Alphabet's Google Home speakers and Amazon's Echo line. Analysts said two major hurdles for Apple were making its devices work with a variety of third-party gadgets and the limited ability of Siri to give useful answers.

Recent Siri AI Upgrades

Apple this summer upgraded Siri's capabilities with assistance from Google, but the process of wiring a smart home is still too difficult for many Apple consumers to see a benefit, said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by David Gaffen and Christian Plumb)

Key Takeaways

  • HomeView debuts as Apple’s first dedicated smart home control display — 7‑inch screen, A18 chip, voice-first Siri AI, and facial recognition personalize the experience. (marketscreener.com)
  • Priced at $299, HomeView starts shipping mid‑November (November 13), available in tabletop and wall‑mounted versions; App Store is absent to keep it focused. (macrumors.com)
  • Apple also unveiled a broader smart home strategy with updates to HomePod and Apple TV, new accessories from LG and Schneider Electric, and limited EU availability due to Siri AI restrictions. (macrumors.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Apple's new HomeView device?
The HomeView is a smart home device with a 7-inch screen and face recognition, enabling control of doorbells, thermostats, and smart locks.
When will the Apple HomeView be available and at what price?
The HomeView starts at $299 and ships next month.
Why won't the HomeView be available in the European Union?
Apple stated that the HomeView device will not be sold in the EU due to Siri AI being unavailable there because of EU regulations.
What other smart home products did Apple announce?
Apple updated its HomePod smart speaker, Apple TV devices, and introduced accessories like doorbells, cameras, and thermostats made in partnership with LG and Schneider Electric.
How does Apple's smart home lineup compete with Amazon and Google?
Apple's offerings compete with Amazon's Echo and Google's Home speakers, focusing on AI-powered devices and integrated home ecosystems.

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