GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Apple bets iPhone Duo can remake foldable market as sales begin - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Apple bets iPhone Duo can remake foldable market as sales begin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Apple technology

Apple Bets iPhone Duo Can Transform Foldable Smartphone Market

Apple's Entry into the Foldable Smartphone Arena

By Aditya Soni

Oct 23 (Reuters) - For nearly two decades Apple has made only small changes to the iPhone, its money machine. That changes on Friday when Apple starts selling its first folding phone, iPhone Duo, betting that the device can do for the small foldables market what the iPhone did for smartphones.

Its reception could prove an early test for new Apple CEO John Ternus, the former hardware chief who unveiled iPhone Duo barely a week after taking charge in September.

It could also have large implications for a niche category in which ⁠rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold premium ​offerings for years.

Within minutes of pre-orders opening last Friday, Apple's estimated delivery dates for the Duo had slipped to late January as demand outpaced supply. The company called the response from customers "nothing short of extraordinary."

Early Impressions and Market Impact

Mixed Reviews from Experts

MIXED REVIEWS

Early reviews have praised the $1,999 Duo's premium design as well as its sturdy and barely visible hinge, a major feat for the phones whose prominent creased screen has long been a major drawback and potential deterrent to buyers.

But reviewers have also said that camera compromises including the absence of a telephoto lens and third-party apps that still need to be reworked for the new display size could disappoint some buyers. They have noted that iPhone Duo in its smaller, folded state is less handy for the litany of quick tasks that most users carry out each day on standard iPhones, leading several prominent reviewers to recommend against the Duo for many Apple customers.

Notable Reviewer Opinions

"It's been a lot of fun trying the Duo out for a week, but it feels like I've gotten to use an extraordinarily polished prototype  —  not a finished product that I'd want to buy and carry," longtime Apple commentator John Gruber, the author of the blog Daring Fireball, wrote in a review.

Tech commentator Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD, said in a YouTube review that "if you're just a regular person who doesn't do much more than texting, social media and browsing here and there, then it is probably a no. But if the $2,000 doesn't mean much to you, and you like the idea, after the learning curve and getting used to not having facial identification, it is a really fun phone."

Supply and Availability Challenges

TOUGH TO FIND

The limited supplies could disappoint Apple fans lining up in front of stores to buy the Duo. Apple told Reuters that walk-in availability would vary by country, with limited stocks in the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico and much of Britain and Europe. In China, France, Hong Kong, India and Japan, units would be available only for customers who had ordered online.

In the China-governed territory of ​Macau, where the iPhone Duo will be available for walk-in customers only, fans already started lining up hours in advance, social media posts and media reports showed.

Market Outlook and Future Prospects

Industry Analysis and Predictions

"Foldables have been an established category for years, but adoption has remained relatively limited compared with conventional smartphones. Apple's entry could bring the format to a much broader audience," said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at market research firm IDC.

IDC expects Apple will take 44% of the foldable value in 2026 on 31% of foldable units. By 2027, it will become the market leader in the category both in value and units shipped, according to the firm.

"Apple has made a convincing case for this form factor," Jeronimo said after spending a week with the Duo.

"Now comes the next test: turning excitement into availability, adoption and a lasting new chapter for the smartphone market," Jeronimo added.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple’s foldable debut sparked extraordinary demand—pre‑order shipping slipped into January 2027, reflecting strong consumer appetite despite limited walk‑in supply (techradar.com).
  • Reviews consistently highlight the Duo’s polished hardware—sturdy hinge, nano‑texture display, and titanium frame—as standout engineering (tomsguide.com).
  • Critics caution that software and usability compromise its promise: many third‑party apps aren’t optimized, the device is heavy, lacks telephoto and Face ID, and some find Touch ID awkward (macrumors.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Apple iPhone Duo?
The Apple iPhone Duo is Apple's first folding phone, aiming to expand the foldable smartphone market.
How has the initial demand for the iPhone Duo been?
Demand for the iPhone Duo exceeded supply within minutes of pre-orders opening, pushing delivery dates to late January.
What criticisms have reviewers mentioned about the iPhone Duo?
Reviewers have noted compromises like the absence of a telephoto lens and limited app optimization for the new display size.
Where will the iPhone Duo be available for walk-in customers?
Availability for walk-in customers varies by country, with limited stocks in the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Britain, Europe, and only online orders in several Asian regions.
Who is Apple’s new CEO overseeing the iPhone Duo launch?
John Ternus is Apple's new CEO, previously the hardware chief, overseeing the iPhone Duo launch.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU antitrust regulators to decide on Deutsche Boerse, Allfunds deal by November 27

EU antitrust regulators to decide on Deutsche Boerse, Allfunds deal by November 27

Image for Hitachi Energy to invest $77 million in new Brazil plant

Hitachi Energy to invest $77 million in new Brazil plant

Image for Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites

Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites

Image for ECB's Santos Pereira pushes for deeper EU integration

ECB's Santos Pereira pushes for deeper EU integration

Image for French bond pain puts euro zone's weak links on notice

French bond pain puts euro zone's weak links on notice

Image for UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment

UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for New UK banking watchdog to review impact of rules on competitiveness
New UK banking watchdog to review impact of rules on competitiveness
Image for Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows
Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows
Image for Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit
Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit
Image for L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as consumers indulge in premium beauty
L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as consumers indulge in premium beauty
Image for Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists
Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists
Image for Hotel group Accor lifts outlook, says French bookings remain resilient 
Hotel group Accor lifts outlook, says French bookings remain resilient 
Image for Gucci sales slip again in latest blow to Kering recovery plan
Gucci sales slip again in latest blow to Kering recovery plan
Image for Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Image for UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
Image for European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall
European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall
Image for Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms
Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms
Image for Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
View All Finance Posts