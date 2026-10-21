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Booking.com targeted in EU investigation into phishing scams, fraudulent listings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Booking.com targeted in EU investigation into phishing scams, fraudulent listings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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EU Investigates Booking.com Over Phishing and Fraudulent Listing Concerns

EU Scrutiny of Booking.com’s Compliance with Digital Services Act

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Investigation

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - EU tech regulators will investigate whether online hotel reservation website Booking.com is doing enough to weed out fraudulent listings and phishing scams to comply with EU online content rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The Commission, which is the EU tech and competition enforcer, said it opened an investigation following a preliminary probe and after analysing risk assessment reports submitted by Booking.com this year and the previous three years.

Requirements Under the Digital Services Act

Big online platforms are required to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their sites under the bloc's Digital Services Act, or risk fines of as much as 6% of their global annual turnover for violations.

Booking.com’s Response

Booking.com said it was engaging constructively with the Commission. "Security, trust and the protection of personal information are top priorities at Booking.com," a spokesperson for the company said.

"We remain committed to working with relevant governments, regulators, law enforcement and industry partners to combat cybercrime and online fraud, and protect travelers and partners."

Key Areas of the EU Investigation

Fake Listings and Impersonation Fraud

The EU investigation will focus on fake listings — such as for non-existent properties — impersonation fraud and non-compliant accommodation offers, and whether Booking.com has properly identified, assessed and mitigated the systemic risks related to these.

Phishing Scams and Data Exploitation

Regulators will also look into phishing scams exploiting Booking.com's reservation and guest data shared with accommodation providers, the Commission said.

Transparency of Paid Listings

A third element will be paid-for boosted listings not clearly identifiable as advertisements. Booking.com is part of Booking Holdings.

Statements from EU Officials

Consumer Protection Emphasis

"Europeans should be able to book their holidays without fear of being scammed," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

Platform Responsibilities Under DSA

"The Digital Services Act sets clear responsibilities on platforms to address these risks, and we must ensure that the leading booking platform in Europe takes those responsibilities seriously," she said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU has opened a formal investigation into Booking.com’s compliance with the Digital Services Act regarding fake listings, impersonation fraud, phishing scams, and ad transparency (irishtimes.com).
  • The probe follows earlier requests for information regarding financial scams and fraudulent accommodation offers made under the DSA in September 2025 (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).
  • Booking.com, designated as a Very Large Online Platform, faces scrutiny not only for illegal content risks, but also for potentially unclear ad labelling and data-sharing practices (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Booking.com under investigation by EU regulators?
EU regulators are investigating Booking.com to determine if it is effectively combating fraudulent listings and phishing scams in compliance with the Digital Services Act.
What risks are associated with Booking.com’s online platform?
Risks include fake listings, impersonation fraud, non-compliant offers, phishing scams, and unclear paid-for boosted listings.
What could happen if Booking.com is found in violation of EU rules?
Booking.com could face fines of up to 6% of its global annual turnover for violations of the Digital Services Act.
How is Booking.com responding to the EU investigation?
Booking.com stated it is constructively engaging with the Commission and prioritizes security, trust, and data protection for its users.
What are the responsibilities of online platforms under the Digital Services Act?
Online platforms must address illegal and harmful content, ensure user safety, and clearly identify advertisements on their sites.

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