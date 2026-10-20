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Finance

EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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EdenTree Boosts French Stock Holdings Despite Civil and Political Unrest

Investment Strategies and Market Outlook

Recent French Stock Acquisitions

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chris Hiorns, who manages around £1 billion ($1.3 billion) for investment company EdenTree, has recently bought up several French stocks for the EdenTree Sustainable European Equity Fund despite the recent civil unrest in France.

Key Investments in French Companies

• In a note published on Tuesday, Hiorns said he had added more shares in property company Gecina to the fund.

• Hiorns has also increased the fund's position in property company Covivio, utility company Veolia and supermarket retailer Carrefour

• The EdenTree Sustainable European Equity Fund, which manages around £365 million, also holds stakes in healthcare company Sanofi and tyre maker Michelin

Market Resilience Amid Political Uncertainty

Manager's Perspective on Opportunities

• "Despite the somewhat bleak political and macroeconomic outlook, we still believe there are attractive opportunities to be found on the French stock market, with companies often far more resilient to economic, financial and political turmoil than their valuations would suggest," said Hiorns

Impact of Political Climate on Valuations

• Hiorns said many such French stocks could be trading with a "French political discount in place", given the backdrop of the violent demonstrations and uncertainty ahead of next year's presidential elections

• Opinion polls put far-right leader Marine Le Pen as the likely winner

Investment Approach Amid Uncertainty

• "The possibility of a far-right candidate coming to power at France's next presidential election adds another layer of uncertainty for investors. However, political outcomes are notoriously difficult to price, which is why we continue to focus on company fundamentals rather than making broad macroeconomic bets," added Hiorns

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • EdenTree fund manager Chris Hiorns bolstered positions in French stocks such as Gecina, Covivio, Veolia and Carrefour amid widespread civil unrest in France (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • Hiorns sees these shares as undervalued due to a “French political discount,” offering attractive opportunities despite gloomy macro backdrop (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • Current opinion polls show Marine Le Pen leading the 2027 presidential race; unrest may further accentuate political risk but creates potential stock-level dislocations (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which French companies did EdenTree's fund manager buy?
Chris Hiorns added shares in property companies Gecina and Covivio, utility company Veolia, and retailer Carrefour.
Why is EdenTree buying French stocks despite civil unrest?
Hiorns believes several French stocks are resilient and undervalued due to the current political and economic turmoil.
What risks do investors face in the French market according to Hiorns?
Investors face uncertainty from civil unrest and the possibility of a far-right leader, but company fundamentals remain strong.
What is the size of the EdenTree Sustainable European Equity Fund?
The fund manages around £365 million focused on sustainable European equities.
Which sectors does the EdenTree fund have exposure to in France?
The fund holds stakes in property, healthcare, utilities, and retail sectors in France.

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