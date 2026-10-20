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Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Deutsche Boerse Q3 Net Profit Up 18% as Outlook Raised for Full Year

Deutsche Boerse Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday posted an 18% rise in third-quarter profit, in line with analyst expectations, and gave a rosier outlook for the full year.

Financial Highlights

Net Profit Growth

• Net profit attributable to shareholders was €559 million ($628 million), up from €473 million a year earlier, the company said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hakan Ersen. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net profit rose to €559 million from €473 million a year earlier, marking an 18 % increase and meeting analyst expectations. (marketscreener.com)
  • Treasury result improved to €218 million, contributing to a 13 % rise in total net revenue to €1,633 million. (marketscreener.com)
  • EBITDA rose sharply—19 % excluding treasury to €760 million, and 16 % including treasury to €978 million—prompting the company to raise its full‑year outlook. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Deutsche Boerse's Q3 net profit?
Deutsche Boerse's Q3 net profit was €559 million, up from €473 million a year earlier.
How much did Deutsche Boerse's net profit increase in Q3?
Deutsche Boerse's net profit increased by 18% in the third quarter.
Did Deutsche Boerse raise its full-year outlook?
Yes, Deutsche Boerse gave a rosier outlook for the full year.
Were Deutsche Boerse's Q3 results in line with analyst expectations?
Yes, the Q3 profit rise was in line with analyst expectations.

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