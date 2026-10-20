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SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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SpaceX Investors Press for Details on Possible Merger With Tesla and Starship Progress

Investor Questions and Company Updates

By Akash Sriram

Oct 20 (Reuters) - SpaceX shareholders want to know when the rocket maker will merge with Tesla, bringing together two of Elon Musk's biggest companies in a union that investors have long speculated about.

Speculation Around SpaceX and Tesla Merger

"When will SpaceX merge with Tesla?" was the second-most upvoted question — drawing 26 upvotes — submitted by investors to SpaceX management ahead of its third-quarter earnings webcast on Tuesday. The same question received 128 upvotes on the Tesla investor relations site. 

Barclays' Analysis and Market Expectations

Barclays suggested last week that a deal could be announced before Tesla's annual meeting, with SpaceX the likelier acquirer, though neither company nor Musk has officially committed to favoring a deal.

Starship and Lunar Lander Progress

Top-Voted Question: Starship Lunar Lander

LUNAR LANDER PROGRESS QUESTIONED

The top-voted question, with 38 upvotes, was on the progress of Starship's lunar lander hardware, in a list that showed retail investors were focused on Starship while analysts and institutional shareholders pressed for detail on AI revenue and spending. 

Technological Challenges and Funding

SpaceX has made progress testing Starship, but key technologies needed to turn the giant rocket into a lunar lander, including refueling it in orbit, have yet to be fully demonstrated. The company's profitable satellite internet service, Starlink, is helping bankroll heavy spending on chips, terrestrial data centers and Grok, but losses at the AI businesses have ballooned.

Investor Sentiment and Question Trends

While the investor questions list ahead of its second-quarter earnings in August was topped by lighthearted, meme-driven submissions, this quarter's top questions leaned more toward corporate plans, with novelty entries mostly near the bottom.

It was not clear which questions executives would take when the webcast starts at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).

AI Revenue and Data Center Concerns

AI Revenue Commitments

"What share of AI revenue is now under multi-year commitments, and what gives management confidence AI can grow at or above the company's overall rate for several years?" a prospective investor asked, earning no upvotes. SpaceX's AI revenue comes from a handful of customers, including Alphabet's Google and AI lab Anthropic, and the compute contracts can be terminated on about 90 days' notice.

Google Capacity and Data Center Operations

One institutional investor asked how much contracted Google capacity would stay available if a court halted gas turbines at the Colossus 2 data center in Memphis, Tennessee. Another asked whether Google had accepted the full capacity under its cloud agreement and whether SpaceX expected to earn the full contractual monthly rate.

Starlink Satellite Capacity and Capital Spending

An analyst's six-part question on Starlink satellite capacity, launch priorities and capital spending drew no upvotes.

Lighter and Novelty Submissions

Lighter submissions were scattered through the list. One user asked whether SpaceX would land a Tesla Roadster — a sports car with rocket thrusters for short jumps in the air — on the moon, adding, "(it) would be awesome."

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Investors’ second‑most upvoted question at SpaceX’s Q3 webcast—“When will SpaceX merge with Tesla?”—mirrors a similar query on Tesla’s IR site, underscoring growing merger speculation.
  • Analysts at Barclays deem a merger plausible, likely with SpaceX acquiring Tesla in an all‑stock deal before Tesla’s AGM by December 6, enhancing vertical AI integration under Musk’s tighter control (investing.com).
  • Starlink remains SpaceX’s critical cash engine—Q2 revenue surged ~66%, driving overall gains amid rapid subscriber growth—while losses in the AI segment balloon, funding ambitious projects like orbital Starmind data centers and Grok AI (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Are SpaceX and Tesla planning to merge?
Investors have been pressing SpaceX and Elon Musk about a potential merger with Tesla, but neither company has officially committed to favoring a deal.
What was the top investor question ahead of SpaceX's third-quarter results?
The top-voted question was about the progress of Starship's lunar lander hardware.
How is Starlink contributing to SpaceX's finances?
Starlink, SpaceX's profitable satellite internet service, is helping fund heavy spending on technology such as chips and data centers.
What concerns do investors have about SpaceX's AI revenue?
Investors are asking about the share of AI revenue under multi-year contracts and the ability for growth, given that most contracts can be terminated with short notice.
Has either SpaceX or Tesla confirmed a merger?
No, there has been speculation and questions from investors, but no official confirmation or commitment from either company or Elon Musk.

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