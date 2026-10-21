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OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

OPmobility's third-quarter revenue rises amid reorganization

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Automotive Markets Restructuring

OPmobility Q3 Revenue Up 2.8% Despite Industry Headwinds and Restructuring

OPmobility Reports Third-Quarter Performance Amid Industry Challenges

By Mathias de Rozario and Etienne Breban

Oct 21 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier OPmobility reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, even as it undergoes restructuring amid broader weakness in the automotive industry.

Restructuring and Revised Targets

Earlier this month, the company lowered its 2026 targets and said it would cut about 770 jobs in Europe, citing lower global auto production forecasts, customer activity adjustments in Europe and delays in the hydrogen mobility market.

Q3 Revenue Highlights

Overall Revenue Growth

• Quarterly consolidated revenue rose 2.8% on a like-for-like basis to 2.44 billion euros ($2.74 billion)

Business Segment Performance

Exterior and Lighting

• The exterior and lighting business drove growth, rising 4.1% like-for-like, followed by modules at 3.2% and powertrain at 0.5%

Regional Performance

• The company outperformed the global automotive production forecast in Europe, with like-for-like growth of 8.6%, largely driven by module assembly and exterior solutions production in Eastern Europe

• North America and Asia underperformed, falling 5.9% and 11.6%, respectively, like-for-like

Strategic Outlook

• "The decision to ease restrictions on combustion engine vehicles does not change much for OPmobility. We are sticking to a strategy of diversifying our propulsion systems," finance chief Olivier Dabi said in a call with journalists

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Etienne Breban in Gdansk; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenue grew 2.8% LFL to €2.44 billion, led by exterior & lighting (+4.1%), modules (+3.2%), and powertrain (+0.5%)
  • The company lowered its 2026 operating margin and free cash‑flow targets and plans about 770 job cuts in Europe—310 in France and 460 in Germany—with restructuring costs of €120–130 million
  • Despite regional disparities—Europe outperformed (+8.6% LFL), North America and Asia lagged (–5.9% and –11.6% LFL respectively)—OPmobility continues to diversify its propulsion strategy amidst broader automotive weakness

Frequently Asked Questions

What was OPmobility's third-quarter consolidated revenue?
OPmobility's third-quarter consolidated revenue rose 2.8% like-for-like to 2.44 billion euros ($2.74 billion).
Which business segments drove OPmobility's revenue growth?
The exterior and lighting business drove growth with a 4.1% rise, followed by modules at 3.2% and powertrain at 0.5%.
Why is OPmobility restructuring and cutting jobs?
OPmobility is restructuring and cutting about 770 jobs due to lower global auto production forecasts and delays in the hydrogen mobility market.
How did OPmobility perform in different geographic regions?
In Europe, OPmobility grew 8.6% like-for-like, while North America and Asia underperformed, falling 5.9% and 11.6% respectively.
What is OPmobility's strategy regarding propulsion systems?
OPmobility is maintaining a strategy of diversifying its propulsion systems despite regulatory changes for combustion engines.

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