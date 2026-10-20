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Dollar and euro drift, yen slips as markets seek direction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar and euro drift, yen slips as markets seek direction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Dollar and Euro Hold Steady, Yen Slips as Investors Seek Market Direction

Currency Market Movements and Investor Sentiment

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Overview of Major Currencies

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The US dollar churned at the start of trading in Asia on Tuesday as a tepid recovery in investor confidence bolstered higher-yielding currencies, but growing political risk in Europe continued to test traders' nerves.

The euro was steady at $1.1216, while the British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3308. The Australian dollar was up 0.1% at $0.6986, while its New Zealand counterpart nudged 0.1% higher to $0.5668.

Against the yen, the US dollar was flat at 158.56 yen ahead of an auction of 20-year Japanese government bonds.

Investor Risk Appetite and FX Markets

"FX markets reflected the improvement in risk appetite, with higher-carry currencies finding buyers," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne.

Political Risks in Europe

French and Italian Developments

"Europe was less convincing," Weston said. "French sovereign risk is clearly being priced into European equities, but the euro's resilience suggests traders aren't yet treating it as a systemic European problem."

French authorities set curfews in several cities on Monday after nationwide anti-government protests plunged President Emmanuel Macron’s final months in office into turmoil.

In Italy, the government said it will dispatch 500 troops after two days of unrest.

Bond Market Reactions

"The spread of French government bonds over Germany has come under renewed widening pressure against the backdrop of violent protests grabbing the headlines," ING analysts wrote in a client note.

"Tuesday will likely see more headlines around the 2027 budget, as (the French) Parliament is slated for a first formal vote on the revenue section of the finance bill." 

The spread between French and German 10-year government bonds widened 9.9 basis points on Monday to 147.3 basis points. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was flat at 5.131%.

Other Market Indicators

US Dollar Index and Asian Currencies

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against six currencies, ended two days of loss on Monday, rising 0.2% to 101.98.

Against the Chinese yuan, the dollar was flat at 6.6811 yuan in offshore trade after the People's Bank of China kept interest rates on hold, in line with market expectations.

Cryptocurrency Movements

Bitcoin was flat at $81,906.58, while ether nudged 0.3% higher to $2,405.99.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Investors favored higher‑carry currencies like the pound, Australian and New Zealand dollars amid cautious dollar demand and improving risk appetite.
  • French political turmoil—including violent protests, curfews and troop deployments—widened France‑Germany 10‑year bond spreads to around 140–145 basis points, underscoring fiscal risk concerns. (apnews.com)
  • A 20‑year Japanese government bond auction scheduled Oct 20 added context to USD/JPY stability around ¥158.6, reflecting investor caution ahead of supply. (saiken.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the US dollar and euro perform in Asian trading?
The US dollar churned at the start of Asian trading, while the euro remained steady at $1.1216.
How did other major currencies move against the US dollar?
The British pound and Australian dollar both rose 0.1%, while the US dollar was flat against the yen at 158.56.
What were the key developments in the French bond market?
The spread between French and German 10-year government bonds widened by 9.9 basis points to 147.3 amid French political unrest.
How did the US dollar index and cryptocurrencies move?
The US dollar index rose 0.2% to 101.98, while bitcoin was flat and ether increased by 0.3%.

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