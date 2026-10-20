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Asian shares tumble, oil rises as markets await AI sector results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian shares tumble, oil rises as markets await AI sector results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Asian Shares Drop as Oil Prices Rise and Markets Await Crucial AI Results

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Asian stocks retreated broadly on Tuesday while oil rose as geopolitical risks rattled sentiment ahead of key results from AI bellwether companies. 

Currency and Commodity Movements

The dollar held firm against the euro as riots in France fuelled demand for safe-haven assets. Crude prices resumed their climb as markets weighed an executive order from US President Donald Trump that waived some sanctions and tariffs on Russian energy.

Corporate Earnings in Focus

Upcoming AI and Tech Results

The spotlight now turns to corporate earnings, with investors seeking fresh evidence that consumers and the broader economy remain resilient. Results are due from Meta on Wednesday and later in the week from Tesla and chipmakers Lam Research and Texas Instruments.

"The market is happy to cover shorts and unwind defensive trades, but that's very different from having the conviction to rebuild aggressive exposure to AI," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said in a note. "French sovereign risk is clearly being priced into European equities, but the euro's resilience suggests traders aren't yet treating it as a systemic European problem."

Regional Market Performance

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 0.93%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.28%. South Korea’s KOSPI tumbled 3.61%.

The dollar index fell 0.05% to 101.92, while the euro strengthened 0.06% to $1.12, following a 0.25% slide on Monday. The British pound tacked on 0.06% to $1.33 and the yen weakened 0.03% to 158.57 per dollar.

AI Sector Developments

Capital Expenditure and Earnings Growth

Meta is one of five AI hyperscalers expected to increase combined capital expenditure to about $1.2 trillion next year, according to Goldman Sachs. Results from SpaceX are also due on Tuesday.

"The dominance of technology hardware in driving earnings growth and equity price appreciation means expectations are high, with the sector globally forecast to see a doubling of earnings compared to the same quarter a year ago," Daniel Morris, chief market strategist for AXA IM Core Investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said in a note. "For emerging markets, it is twice that."

IPO Activity

Shares in South Korean artificial intelligence infrastructure company Elice Group opened 16% lower than their initial public offering price in their market debut, after the firm raised 201.1 billion won ($151.12 million) in an IPO.

Commodities and Geopolitical Updates

Oil and Gold Prices

Brent crude rose 0.21% to $109.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 0.15% to $103.82 a barrel. Spot gold fell 0.51% to $4,118.71 an ounce. 

US Executive Orders and Sanctions

An executive order issued by Trump on Friday night waived key Russia-related US sanctions and tariffs, including duties on the country's goods and penalties for buying its oil and gas. However, Trump said on Saturday he has yet to announce a final decision on the matter.

European Unrest

Overnight, French authorities set curfews in parts of several cities including Paris, Lille and Nice, after a weekend of riots and looting stemming from nationwide anti-government protests.

Central Bank and Policy Updates

Federal Reserve Outlook

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Kevin Warsh, suggest policymakers are in no rush to hike rates again. On Friday, Warsh expressed optimism about US economic strength but gave no indication of whether or when more hikes will be needed.

European Central Bank and Bank of England

European Central Bank policymaker Martin Kocher is due to speak later on Tuesday, as well as ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank governor Olli Rehn. Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene will deliver a speech at the London School of Economics.

Global Futures and Cryptocurrency Movements

Equity Futures

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.71%, DAX futures slipped 0.40% and FTSE futures dropped 0.44%. S&P e-minis were flat at 7,734.25.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin dropped 0.67% to $81,386.40, and ether fell 0.54% to $2,385.75.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in TokyoEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell nearly 1%; major indexes like the Nikkei and KOSPI also tumbled as markets brace for earnings from AI plays such as Meta, Tesla, Lam Research and Texas Instruments. (investing.com)
  • Oil rose as markets reacted to President Trump's executive order waiving upcoming sanctions and tariffs on Russian energy—though a final decision is still pending. (investing.com)
  • Unrest in France, including curfews and riots, elevated demand for safe-haven assets, supporting the dollar while weighing on the euro. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares tumble today?
Asian shares retreated broadly due to rising geopolitical risks and investor caution ahead of key AI sector earnings reports.
What is driving the current rise in oil prices?
Oil prices climbed after a US executive order waived some sanctions and tariffs on Russian energy, adding to supply concerns.
Which major companies are reporting AI sector results this week?
Meta, Tesla, Lam Research, Texas Instruments, and SpaceX are among the leading companies reporting AI sector results this week.
How has the dollar performed against major currencies?
The dollar held steady against the euro and other currencies as investors sought safe-haven assets amid European unrest.
What impact did the riots in France have on financial markets?
French riots increased demand for safe-haven assets and affected European equities, though the euro showed resilience.

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