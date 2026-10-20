GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil eases as markets assess potential waiver on Russian energy, Middle East supply risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil eases as markets assess potential waiver on Russian energy, Middle East supply risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Dip as Markets Weigh Russian Waiver and Middle East Risks

Market Reactions to Global Oil Supply and Geopolitical Events

By Anjana Anil

Oil Price Movements and Market Data

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as markets weighed an executive order from US President Donald Trump that waived some sanctions and tariffs tied to Russian energy exports, while attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen kept fears of Middle East supply disruptions in view.

Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.45%, to $109.06 a barrel by 0010 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) contract for November delivery, set to expire on Tuesday, eased 0.33% to $103.32. The more-active December contract was down 46 cents, or 0.47%, at $98.08.

Brent rose as high as $110.70 per barrel in the previous session, its highest since May 20.

US Executive Order and Russian Oil Supply

Details of the Executive Order

An executive order issued by Trump on Friday night waived key Russia-related US sanctions and tariffs, including duties on the country's goods and penalties for buying its oil and gas. However, Trump said on Saturday he has yet to announce a final decision on the matter, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials want more time to evaluate the situation.

Russian Oil Production Trends

Russia's crude oil production increased by 65,000 barrels per day in September to 8.43 million bpd, but remained some 870,000 bpd below a year ago, the International Energy Agency said last week.   

Middle East Tensions and Supply Risks

Attacks in Saudi Arabia and Yemen

"While the prospect of additional Russian diesel supply offers some theoretical relief, traders appear far more focused on the ongoing risk of further damage to energy infrastructure across the Gulf region," Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief analyst, said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they carried out several attacks against Saudi energy, airport and military targets, including an Aramco site in Yanbu, the Shaybah oilfield, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport. Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the claims and Reuters could not independently verify them.

Impact on Regional Stability

Meanwhile, 58 people were killed and more than 200 were injured after an attack on Monday by the Houthis on a government security forces training camp in Yemen's Shabwa province.

The renewed attacks heightened fears about regional stability and underscored continuing risks to energy supply from the region, keeping oil prices above $100 a barrel.

US Oil Inventories and Market Outlook

In the US, crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week along with product inventories, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • US President Trump issued an executive order on October 16, 2026, waiving sanctions and tariffs tied to Russian energy in the national interest, offering potential relief to global oil markets (investing.com).
  • Russia’s crude production rose modestly to 8.43 million bpd in September but remains significantly below last year’s levels, highlighting persistent supply constraints (iea.org).
  • Heightened Middle East tensions persisted as Houthi rebels intensified missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and Aramco sites, elevating fears of supply disruption (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall despite Middle East tensions?
Oil prices fell as markets focused on a potential US waiver on Russian energy sanctions, though fears of Middle East supply disruptions from attacks in Saudi Arabia and Yemen remained.
What executive order did President Trump issue?
President Trump issued an executive order waiving some US sanctions and tariffs on Russian energy exports, but a final decision is pending.
How has Russian crude oil production changed?
Russia's crude oil production increased by 65,000 barrels per day in September to 8.43 million bpd, though it remains below last year's level.
What recent attacks affected oil supply concerns in the Middle East?
Iran-aligned Houthis launched attacks on Saudi energy and military targets, increasing fears over energy supply and regional stability.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar and euro drift, yen slips as markets seek direction

Dollar and euro drift, yen slips as markets seek direction

Image for Exclusive-OpenAI seeks to accelerate fundraising ahead of Anthropic IPO, sources say

Exclusive-OpenAI seeks to accelerate fundraising ahead of Anthropic IPO, sources say

Image for Belarus bars entry to some goods from Latvia

Belarus bars entry to some goods from Latvia

Image for UniCredit to buy back securities-services unit from Societe Generale, document shows

UniCredit to buy back securities-services unit from Societe Generale, document shows

Image for UK's Healey rules out capital gains tax increase in budget, Times reports

UK's Healey rules out capital gains tax increase in budget, Times reports

Image for Trading Day: AI storm abates

Trading Day: AI storm abates

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Barclays defends £15 billion private credit book after reported BoE scrutiny
Barclays defends £15 billion private credit book after reported BoE scrutiny
Image for Top hyperscalers likely to have more AI-linked debt than now known, S&P Global warns
Top hyperscalers likely to have more AI-linked debt than now known, S&P Global warns
Image for Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits third quarter
Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits third quarter
Image for Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners
Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners
Image for China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion
China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion
Image for Second-hand clothing app Vinted purges suspected stolen goods after France riots
Second-hand clothing app Vinted purges suspected stolen goods after France riots
Image for UK's Doncaster Sheffield Airport set for public ownership ahead of reopening
UK's Doncaster Sheffield Airport set for public ownership ahead of reopening
Image for Retailer Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police
Retailer Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police
Image for Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share
Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share
Image for French markets tumble as riots add to political crisis 
French markets tumble as riots add to political crisis 
Image for Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports
Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports
Image for Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors
Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors
View All Finance Posts