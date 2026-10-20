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Betting giant Flutter to cut up to 1,400 jobs to mitigate UK tax hike impact - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Betting giant Flutter to cut up to 1,400 jobs to mitigate UK tax hike impact

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Flutter to Cut Up to 1,400 Jobs in UK and Ireland Restructuring Plan

Flutter Entertainment Announces Major Job Cuts Amid Restructuring

Overview of the Restructuring Plan

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Betting giant Flutter Entertainment said on Tuesday it will cut up to 1,400 jobs in an UK and Ireland-focused restructuring plan to mitigate the impact of tax increases on gambling in the UK.

Impact on Employees and Locations

The owner of Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair said the restructuring would affect staff in Leeds and Dublin, as well as UK and Ireland employees at its hubs in Porto, Portugal and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Financial Implications of the Restructuring

Flutter expects the restructuring plan to cost it between $80 million and $90 million, with the charges to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2026. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Job reduction affects up to 1,400 roles across multiple locations: Leeds, Dublin, Porto (Portugal) and Cluj‑Napoca (Romania). (stocktitan.net)
  • The restructuring is a first-order mitigation effort to offset substantial UK tax hikes—iGaming duty rising to 40% from April 2026 and sports‑betting duty to 25% from April 2027—anticipated to hit EBITDA by ~$320 m in 2026 and ~$540 m in 2027 before mitigation. (flutter.com)
  • The job cuts will cost Flutter $80–$90 million in pre‑tax charges, primarily severance and benefits, recognized in Q4 2026, as part of its broader tax mitigation and cost transformation strategy. (stocktitan.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Flutter Entertainment cutting jobs?
Flutter is cutting up to 1,400 jobs as part of a restructuring plan to offset the impact of increased UK gambling taxes.
Which locations will be affected by Flutter's job cuts?
Staff in Leeds and Dublin, as well as UK and Ireland employees at hubs in Porto, Portugal and Cluj-Napoca, Romania will be affected.
How much will Flutter's restructuring plan cost?
Flutter expects the restructuring plan to cost between $80 million and $90 million.
When will the restructuring charges be incurred?
The charges are expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Which brands are owned by Flutter Entertainment?
Flutter owns brands such as Paddy Power, Sky Bet, and Betfair.

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