GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Revolut says some services back online after outage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Revolut says some services back online after outage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Revolut Restores Limited Services After Google Cloud Outage Disrupts Banking

Revolut's Response to Google Cloud Outage

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British bank Revolut's website said some services had started working again by 1700 GMT on Tuesday, after an hours-long Google Cloud outage that disrupted several financial firms and public-sector websites.

Extent of Service Disruption

Most Revolut services were still marked as having problems, including card payments, transfers, ATM withdrawals, currency exchange and stock trading. But six out of 27 services listed on the UK website, including support chat and internal transfers, were listed as working.

Services Affected

  • Card payments
  • Transfers
  • ATM withdrawals
  • Currency exchange
  • Stock trading
Services Restored
  • Support chat
  • Internal transfers

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The outage was caused by a “power event” at Google Cloud’s London data centre affecting europe‑west2, with recovery underway by midday and partial service resumption by 17:00 GMT
  • Revolut confirmed customer funds and data were safe, but critical services—card payments, transfers, ATM access, currency exchange and stock trading—remained down while support chat and internal transfers resumed
  • The incident spotlights regulatory and operational risks: UK regulators now classify Google Cloud as a critical third‑party provider, and the outage underscores the fragility of financial firms’ reliance on single-cloud infrastructures

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Revolut service outage?
A Google Cloud outage disrupted several financial firms including Revolut, leading to service interruptions.
Which Revolut services were affected by the outage?
Card payments, transfers, ATM withdrawals, currency exchange, and stock trading were among the services affected.
Are all Revolut services now back online?
By 1700 GMT on Tuesday, only six out of 27 listed services were reported as working; most were still experiencing issues.
Which Revolut services continued to function during the outage?
Support chat and internal transfers were among the few services that remained operational.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger

SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger

Image for EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest

EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest

Image for Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook

Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook

Image for US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes

US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes

Image for Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes

Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes

Image for Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter

Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Image for Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
Image for EssilorLuxottica tops estimates in Q3 despite slowdown in growth of smart glasses
EssilorLuxottica tops estimates in Q3 despite slowdown in growth of smart glasses
Image for Ferragamo third-quarter revenue falls as wholesale drops
Ferragamo third-quarter revenue falls as wholesale drops
Image for Carrefour warns of up to €200 million hit from riots and looting
Carrefour warns of up to €200 million hit from riots and looting
Image for EU lawmakers reach deal to weaken car CO2 targets
EU lawmakers reach deal to weaken car CO2 targets
Image for Aerospace and military contractors raise 2026 profit forecasts
Aerospace and military contractors raise 2026 profit forecasts
Image for As weight-loss drug users turn to dietary supplements, doctors, regulators raise flags
As weight-loss drug users turn to dietary supplements, doctors, regulators raise flags
Image for NatWest faces union backlash after asking staff to spend at least two days a week in office
NatWest faces union backlash after asking staff to spend at least two days a week in office
Image for Ferrari CEO hails Tesla Roadster redesign as the bold innovation the industry needs
Ferrari CEO hails Tesla Roadster redesign as the bold innovation the industry needs
Image for Hims & Hers Health launches online weight management service for men in Germany
Hims & Hers Health launches online weight management service for men in Germany
Image for Intesa CEO takes aim at Italy's plan to hike taxes on financial sector
Intesa CEO takes aim at Italy's plan to hike taxes on financial sector
View All Finance Posts