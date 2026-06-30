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Inflation cools in biggest euro economies, easing rate hike urgency - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Inflation cools in biggest euro economies, easing rate hike urgency

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Inflation Slows in Major Euro Zone Economies, Easing ECB Rate Hike Urgency

Euro Zone Inflation Trends and Implications for ECB Policy

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Inflation slowed more than expected across most major euro zone economies in June, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates in the near term.

Germany, France and Italy all reported softer-than-expected readings, while Spain was the only large economy where inflation did not ease. The figures increase the likelihood that overall euro zone inflation, due on Wednesday, could undershoot expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters have forecast the bloc's inflation at 3.0% for June.

Expert Commentary on Inflation Risks

"Upside risks to inflation have declined markedly," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief euro zone economist at Capital Economics. While expectations remain elevated and energy prices could rise again, "there is no pressing need for the ECB to raise interest rates further," he said.

Energy Prices and ECB Policy Outlook

A sharp drop in energy prices in recent days has also reduced pressure on ECB policymakers ahead of their July meeting. However, the case for a modest rate hike later remains intact, four sources told Reuters.

Country-Specific Inflation Data

Germany: Inflation Slows Below Expectations

In Europe's biggest economy, German inflation slowed to 2.4% in June from 2.7% the previous month, below the 2.5% forecast in a Reuters poll. Core inflation held steady at 2.5%, suggesting energy costs have yet to spill over more broadly.

France: Inflation Falls Sharply

French inflation fell more sharply, dropping to 2.0% from 2.8% in May, in line with the ECB's target and well below expectations of 2.3%.

Drivers of French Inflation Drop

The drop was mainly due to a 5% decrease in energy prices, services price inflation eased to less than 2% while prices for manufactured goods fell 0.9%.

Italy: Inflation Eases Slightly

Inflation also eased in Italy, dipping to 3.1% from 3.2% in May and defying forecasts for no change.

Spain: Inflation Remains Elevated

Spain was the exception among big euro zone economies with June inflation running at 3.6%, unchanged from May but above expectations for 3.4%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris, Maria Martinez in Berlin, Valentina Consiglio and Gavin Jones in Rome; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s inflation slowed to about 2.4%, below consensus (investing.com)
  • France’s inflation retreated to 2.0%, reaching the ECB’s target thanks to a 5% drop in energy prices (investing.com)
  • Italy saw inflation edge down to ~3.1%, defying expectations of no change, while Spain held steady at ~3.6%, the highest among the big four (euronews.com)
  • The ECB’s June 11 rate hike to 2.25% gains breathing space amid cooling inflation, but markets still price in about a one‑in‑three chance of a July move (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did inflation rates change in Germany, France, and Italy in June?
Inflation slowed in Germany, France, and Italy in June, with each country reporting readings below or in line with expectations.
Why is the European Central Bank less likely to raise rates soon?
Weaker inflation data and a sharp drop in energy prices have reduced the urgency for the ECB to raise interest rates in the near term.
Did inflation slow across all major euro zone economies?
No, Spain was an exception, with inflation remaining at 3.6% in June, above expectations and unchanged from May.
What was the main driver behind falling inflation in France?
A 5% decrease in energy prices and falling prices for manufactured goods were the main drivers behind lower inflation in France.

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