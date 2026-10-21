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BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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BlackRock Adds Robotics ETF, Expanding Its Suite of AI-Themed Funds

BlackRock Launches New Robotics ETF Amid Shifting AI Investment Landscape

By Suzanne McGee

Introduction of the iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies ETF

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock rolled out another in a suite of exchange-traded funds tied to AI on Wednesday, even as the willingness of investors to wholeheartedly embrace the theme has hit speed bumps.

The global asset manager said that its iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies ETF will invest in companies that use intelligent machines to streamline repetitive tasks in industries such as transportation and manufacturing, which it said represents the next frontier in AI technologies.

Market Volatility and BlackRock’s Perspective

Comments from BlackRock Leadership

“Recent volatility is a reminder that AI is not a single trade and that investors need to be deliberate about where and how they take exposure," said Jay Jacobs, US head of equity ETFs at BlackRock. That volatility does not change the firm's conviction on the AI theme, he added.

AI as a Driver of Returns and Risk

"Expectations can shift quickly, adoption can develop unevenly and market risk remains concentrated in a relatively narrow group of companies," Jacobs said. Moreover, AI has emerged as a driver of both returns and risk even in broad market portfolios.

Growth of AI-Themed ETFs

Proliferation of AI and Technology-Focused Funds

Investors can choose from scores of ETFs that explicitly track the AI investment thesis, and dozens more technology-focused funds that have a heavy exposure via outsize stakes in stocks such as Micron or Nvidia.

Recent Launches and Niche Focus

New AI-Linked ETFs and Their Strategies

At least six AI-linked ETFs have made their debut in the past month, many focusing on more narrow AI-related themes rather than offering broad AI products. For instance, Global X recently introduced the LLM ETF, which offers exposure to companies developing new large language models, while Defiance has launched the first ETF to target the bonds of AI infrastructure companies.

BlackRock’s Outlook on Robotics and AI Adoption

BlackRock said it believes robotics is key to the next wave of AI adoption in a variety of sectors.

(Reporting by Suzanne McGee in New YorkEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • BlackRock’s new RBTX ETF, with a 0.65% expense ratio, started with $10 million in assets and is managed by Tony Kim and Reid Menge (etf.net).
  • RBTX joins a wave of narrowly focused AI-themed ETFs, alongside Global X’s LLM ETF (LLMA) and Defiance’s AI Infrastructure Bond ETF (AIBN) (globalxetfs.com).
  • Industrial robotics deployments are accelerating, with a record 603,307 installed in factories in 2025, underscoring the growth potential RBTX seeks to capture (etf.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of BlackRock’s new robotics ETF?
BlackRock’s new ETF focuses on companies using intelligent machines to streamline tasks in industries like transportation and manufacturing.
How does BlackRock view the recent volatility in AI investments?
BlackRock sees volatility as a reminder that AI is not a single trade, stressing the need for deliberate exposure despite shifting market expectations.
How many new AI-related ETFs have launched recently?
At least six new AI-linked ETFs have launched in the past month, often targeting narrower AI themes.
Why does BlackRock believe robotics is important to AI adoption?
BlackRock considers robotics a key to the next wave of AI adoption across various sectors, driving innovation and efficiency.
What types of companies do AI-themed ETFs typically invest in?
AI-themed ETFs often invest in companies deeply involved in AI, including those with strong exposure like Micron or Nvidia.

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