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Current, former heads of ICC's governing body say isolation efforts aim to erode global legal order - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Current, former heads of ICC's governing body say isolation efforts aim to erode global legal order

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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ICC Heads Warn Isolation Efforts Undermine International Legal Stability

International Criminal Court Faces Diplomatic Isolation Amid U.S. Pressure

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The current and former presidents of the International Criminal Court's governing body said efforts to isolate the institution diplomatically are aimed at eroding confidence in the international legal order as President Donald Trump's administration has pressured countries to isolate the ICC.

Joint Op-Ed Defends ICC's Role in Global Justice

"Efforts to isolate the Court diplomatically — whether by encouraging States Parties to withdraw from the Rome Statute or urging non-States Parties to join measures intended to weaken it — are aimed at eroding not only one institution, but confidence in the international legal order itself," they said in a joint op-ed published on Thursday.

The op-ed appeared on the Just Security law and policy journal's website. Authors included Paivi Kaukoranta, who is the president of the ICC's governing body, the Assembly of States Parties, and seven of its former presidents.

Preserving the International Legal Order

Defending the ICC "is about preserving the international legal order as we have built it, as humanity's strongest safeguard against a descent into lawlessness and impunity," the op-ed said, adding the choice was "between a world based on the rule of law and one where might decides what is right." 

U.S. Sanctions and Legal Backlash

The op-ed comes as the Trump administration has sanctioned ICC judges and officials, including the court's president, and is pressing member countries to quit, a campaign that has prompted lawsuits and raised concerns among some U.S. allies. 

Trump Sanctions ICC Officials

TRUMP SANCTIONS ICC OFFICIALS

The Trump administration ratcheted up its campaign against the Hague-based court last month by sanctioning its president, Tomoko Akane, and a senior trial lawyer. 

Washington says it will also step up efforts to get other countries to quit the institution.

ICC's Mandate and U.S. Opposition

The ICC was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It asserts jurisdiction only if a member state is unable or unwilling to prosecute ‌atrocities itself.

The U.S. is not a member. But the court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a U.S. ally, over assertions of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's assault on Gaza, as well as a past probe into U.S. troops in Afghanistan, has drawn Washington's ire.

U.S. Government's Response and Legal Challenges

"The Trump Administration's campaign to disable the ICC's ability to operate, target American servicemen or officials, or otherwise threaten American sovereignty will continue," State Department spokeswoman Paloma Chacon said in response to the op-ed.

The administration says it will use ⁠travel bans ​and sanctions against the ICC and affiliated organizations, which are being opposed in the courts by ICC judges and U.S. advocacy groups who say the administration is ​violating free speech.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The joint op‑ed by current and former ASP presidents frames U.S. actions as an attack on global legal order, aiming to erode confidence in international justice.
  • The Trump administration has escalated pressure on the ICC via sanctions on judges—most recently on ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye—and a diplomatic push urging withdrawals from the court (theprint.in).
  • Advocates and ICC officials argue the U.S. campaign undermines rule‑of‑law principles and may set a dangerous precedent for international institutions (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the ICC leaders warning about?
They warn that isolating the ICC undermines global confidence in the international legal order.
How is the Trump administration pressuring the ICC?
The Trump administration is sanctioning ICC officials and urging countries to withdraw from the court.
What is the purpose of the ICC?
The ICC was established to prosecute war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity when nations cannot or will not do so.
Why is the U.S. targeting the ICC?
U.S. actions stem from ICC probes involving U.S. personnel and allies, such as investigations in Afghanistan and Gaza.
What response has the ICC faced to U.S. sanctions?
ICC officials and advocacy groups are opposing the sanctions in court, citing free speech violations.

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