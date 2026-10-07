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Circle8 gets deadline extension for SThree takeover bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Circle8 gets deadline extension for SThree takeover bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Circle8 Gets New Deadline from Takeover Panel for SThree Acquisition Bid

Takeover Panel Extends Deadline for Circle8's SThree Bid

Background of the Takeover Offer

Oct 7 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree said on Wednesday that Britain's Takeover Panel had extended the deadline for US-based Circle8 Group to make a takeover offer for the company to October 21.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Circle8’s non‑binding proposal, announced in early September, aims to acquire all of SThree via an all‑cash deal, avoiding dilution for Circle8 shareholders. (circle8group.com)
  • On September 11, SThree’s board unanimously rejected the proposal, stating it significantly undervalued the company and was not in shareholders’ best interests. (investegate.co.uk)
  • Per Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code, Circle8 was required to announce by 5 p.m. on October 7 whether it intended to make a firm offer—but the Takeover Panel granted an extension to October 21. (investegate.info)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is attempting to acquire SThree?
US-based Circle8 Group is attempting to acquire British recruiter SThree.
What is the new deadline for Circle8 to make a takeover offer for SThree?
The new deadline for Circle8 to make a takeover offer for SThree is October 21.
Which regulatory body extended the takeover deadline?
Britain's Takeover Panel extended the deadline for the takeover bid.
When was the extension for the SThree takeover bid announced?
The extension was announced on Wednesday, October 7.

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