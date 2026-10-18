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Microsoft pulls out of UK data center deal with Nscale, Telegraph reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Microsoft pulls out of UK data center deal with Nscale, Telegraph reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 18, 2026

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Microsoft Pulls Out of UK Data Center Deal With Nscale Amid IPO Efforts

Microsoft's Withdrawal and Its Impact on Nscale

Details of the Terminated Agreement

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft has pulled out of a data center deal with British cloud provider Nscale, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.

The US tech giant, one of Nscale's two largest customers, recently terminated its agreement for the Loughton, Essex, data center, according to the report.

Unspecified Reasons for Withdrawal

The newspaper did not specify why Microsoft withdrew from the project. Microsoft and Nscale did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Nscale's IPO and Major Customers

Nscale filed for an initial public offering in the US last month, with Microsoft and Anthropic expected to be its major customers, according to its prospectus.

Nscale's Offerings and Market Position

Nscale provides infrastructure, including compute, power and data centers, as well as software for training and running AI models.

Competition and Growth

The Nvidia-backed AI group, which competes against CoreWeave, Nebius, Crusoe and Lambda, has grown rapidly since its launch, scaling from $100 million to more than $103 billion in total contracted value in just two-and-a-half years.

(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft ended its data center deal with Nscale in the UK—specific reasons remain undisclosed and neither party has commented publicly (chipdispatch.com).
  • Nscale’s U.S. IPO filing reveals a massive contract pipeline—about $103 billion in total contracted value—primarily from Microsoft ($43.8 billion) and Anthropic ($44.6 billion), representing ~85% concentration (techcrunch.com).
  • This cancellation may pose significant strategic and financial risks for Nscale, given its heavy reliance on just two major clients for future revenue visibility (rackline.news).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Microsoft pull out of the data center deal with Nscale?
The newspaper report did not specify why Microsoft withdrew from the data center project with Nscale.
What impact does Microsoft's exit have on Nscale?
Microsoft was one of Nscale's largest customers. Its exit may impact Nscale's business and its recent US IPO efforts.
Who are Nscale's major customers?
According to Nscale's prospectus, Microsoft and Anthropic were expected to be its major customers.
What services does Nscale provide?
Nscale provides infrastructure including compute, power, data centers, and software for training and running AI models.
Who are Nscale’s competitors?
Nscale competes with CoreWeave, Nebius, Crusoe, and Lambda in the cloud and AI infrastructure space.

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