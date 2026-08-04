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Canal+ buys rights to UEFA men's club competitions in Sub-Saharan Africa - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canal+ buys rights to UEFA men's club competitions in Sub-Saharan Africa

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Canal+ buys rights to UEFA men's club competitions in Sub-Saharan Africa

Canal+ Secures Exclusive UEFA Broadcasting Rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

Details of the Acquisition

Aug 4 (Reuters) - France-based media conglomerate Canal+ on Tuesday bought exclusive broadcasting rights to all UEFA men's club football competitions in more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, the company said in a statement.

Coverage Period and Competitions

Canal+ said it would broadcast the biggest matches from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in the region from mid-2027 until 2031.

Impact on French-speaking African Countries

The agreement marks the first time subscribers in French-speaking countries of Africa will have the opportunity to watch Europa League and Conference League matches alongside the flagship tournament, Champions League, the group added.

Rights Retention in English- and Portuguese-speaking Countries

Role of SuperSport

Canal+ also retains exclusive rights in English- and Portuguese-speaking countries on the continent, with its broadcaster SuperSport set to continue to carry the competitions.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Canal+ will have exclusive broadcast rights to all UEFA men’s club tournaments in over 40 Sub‑Saharan African nations from mid‑2027 to 2031, marking a deepening of its pan‑African sports portfolio. (Reuters Aug 4) (cafonline.com)
  • Currently, UEFA men’s club competitions in Sub‑Saharan Africa are shown by a mix of broadcasters including SuperSport, New World TV, and Canal+; this deal consolidates Canal+’s position by granting full exclusivity. (uefa.com)
  • The agreement aligns with UEFA’s broader rights cycles for 2027–2031, for which new marketing and sales arrangements are being negotiated—Canal+’s deal reflects strategic regional consolidation ahead of global tenders. (uefa.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which company has acquired UEFA men's club football broadcasting rights in Sub-Saharan Africa?
France-based Canal+ has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights.
Which UEFA competitions will Canal+ broadcast in Sub-Saharan Africa?
Canal+ will broadcast the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League.
For what period has Canal+ acquired the broadcasting rights?
The broadcasting rights are valid from mid-2027 until 2031.
How many countries are included in Canal+'s UEFA broadcasting deal?
The deal covers more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

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