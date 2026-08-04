Canal+ buys rights to UEFA men's club competitions in Sub-Saharan Africa

Canal+ Secures Exclusive UEFA Broadcasting Rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

Details of the Acquisition

Aug 4 (Reuters) - France-based media conglomerate Canal+ on Tuesday bought exclusive broadcasting rights to all UEFA men's club football competitions in more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, the company said in a statement.

Coverage Period and Competitions

Canal+ said it would broadcast the biggest matches from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in the region from mid-2027 until 2031.

Impact on French-speaking African Countries

The agreement marks the first time subscribers in French-speaking countries of Africa will have the opportunity to watch Europa League and Conference League matches alongside the flagship tournament, Champions League, the group added.

Rights Retention in English- and Portuguese-speaking Countries

Role of SuperSport

Canal+ also retains exclusive rights in English- and Portuguese-speaking countries on the continent, with its broadcaster SuperSport set to continue to carry the competitions.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)