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British firms hold firm on price rises despite Iran war de-escalation - BoE - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British firms hold firm on price rises despite Iran war de-escalation - BoE

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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UK Firms Hold Price Rise Expectations After Iran War De-escalation: BoE Survey

Bank of England Survey Reveals Persistent Price and Wage Pressures

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British businesses showed no sign of easing their price expectations in June despite a de-escalation of the Iran war that had sent energy costs surging, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

Rising Price Expectations Among UK Firms

The BoE's Decision Maker Panel showed firms expected their prices to rise 4.1% in the year ahead in the three months to June, up from 4.0% in May and the highest since early 2024, suggesting the energy price shock had yet to release its grip on corporate pricing plans.

Price expectations were unchanged at 4.0% on a one-month basis.

Wage Growth and Interest Rate Outlook

Expected year-ahead wage growth rose 0.1 percentage points to 3.5% in the three months to June.

The BoE held interest rates in June and is closely monitoring how higher energy costs feed into inflation through price rises and wages.

Market Reactions and Inflation Expectations

"A hawkish-tilting DMP survey will keep the MPC on track for an extended rate hold, with risks of a hike still higher than those of a cut," Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Financial markets view an interest rate hike by the end of this year as more likely than not, although the first quarter-point hike in interest rates is only fully priced in for April 2027.

Consumer Price Inflation Expectations

The BoE said expectations for consumer ​price inflation among ⁠companies for the next 12 months fell to 3.3% in June alone from 3.7% in May on a single-month basis, the level since February before the conflict started.

Longer-term expectations held at 2.9% on a single-month basis.

Survey Details

The survey was conducted between June 5 and June 19.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Firms’ year‑ahead own‑price inflation expectations climbed to 4.1% in Q2 June from 4.0% in May, the highest since early 2024 (fxstreet.com).
  • Year‑ahead wage growth expectations rose to 3.5%, up 0.1pp from May (fxstreet.com).
  • Though energy tensions with Iran have eased and energy prices softened, firms continue to anticipate sustained price and wage pressures, supporting the BoE’s hawkish hold stance (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the latest Bank of England survey reveal about British firms' price expectations?
The BoE Decision Maker Panel showed British firms expect prices to rise 4.1% in the year ahead, the highest since early 2024.
Did the Iran war de-escalation impact UK business pricing plans?
Despite the de-escalation and energy price stabilization, British firms' price expectations remained elevated in June.
How have British firms' wage growth expectations changed?
Year-ahead wage growth expectations rose to 3.5% in the three months to June, up 0.1 percentage points from May.
What are the current expectations for UK interest rates?
Markets consider further rate hikes by the Bank of England likely, with a quarter-point hike priced in for April 2027.
What happened to consumer price inflation expectations among UK companies?
Inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 3.3% in June from 3.7% in May, the lowest since February.

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