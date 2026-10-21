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Heineken ordered to pay €111 million in damages, interest to Greek rival - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heineken ordered to pay €111 million in damages, interest to Greek rival

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Heineken Must Pay €111 Million to Macedonian Thrace Brewery After Dutch Court Ruling

Heineken Faces Major Damages After Dutch Court Decision

Background of the Legal Dispute

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dutch beer company Heineken on Wednesday said a Dutch court had awarded Macedonian Thrace Brewery €111 million ($125 million) in damages and interest in a case it brought against Heineken's Greek subsidiary Athenian Brewery.

Heineken's Response and Appeal

Heineken said it disagreed with the reasoning of the court and would appeal the decision, which related to conduct by Athenian Brewery in the Greek beer market between 1998 and 2014.

Previous Fines and Competition Watchdog Actions

In 2015, the Greek competition watchdog had already fined Athenian Brewery €31.5 million for abuse of its dominant position in the production and distribution of beer.

Details of the Court Award

In a follow-up case, the Dutch court now awarded MTB €43 million in damages and €68 million in accrued interest.

Heineken's Criticism of the Ruling

Disputing the Damages Calculation

Heineken said that the damages claim made by MTB had not been realistic, and said the court had made assumptions about MTB's sales, pricing and profitability in a hypothetical scenario.

Heineken's Statement on Economic Evidence

"Those assumptions should be carefully tested against the available economic evidence and market developments during the relevant period," the brewer said.

"We do not believe the damages awarded adequately reflect those considerations."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8910 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The damages ruling—€43 million for actual harm plus €68 million in interest—stems from Athenian Brewery’s abuse of dominance in Greece, originally penalized by the Hellenic Competition Commission in 2015 with a €31.5 million fine. (epant.gr)
  • Heineken intends to appeal, arguing that the court’s damages model relies on unrealistic assumptions about Macedonian Thrace Brewery’s hypothetical performance in an undistorted market. (mononews.gr)
  • This follows a June 2026 Dutch Supreme Court ruling that upheld jurisdiction of the Amsterdam courts in the case, allowing the damages process to proceed to this stage. (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Heineken ordered to pay damages to Macedonian Thrace Brewery?
A Dutch court ruled that Heineken's Greek subsidiary, Athenian Brewery, engaged in anti-competitive conduct in the Greek beer market, leading to €111 million in damages and interest awarded to Macedonian Thrace Brewery.
What actions by Athenian Brewery led to the court case?
Athenian Brewery was found to have abused its dominant position in Greece's beer market from 1998 to 2014, restricting competition and impacting Macedonian Thrace Brewery's business.
How much was Heineken fined by Greek authorities before the Dutch court ruling?
In 2015, Greek competition authorities fined Athenian Brewery €31.5 million for abuse of dominance prior to the damages case in Dutch court.
Will Heineken appeal the court's decision?
Yes, Heineken has stated it disagrees with the court's reasoning and will appeal the decision.
What was the basis for calculating the damages awarded to MTB?
The Dutch court based the award on assumptions regarding MTB's sales, pricing, and profitability during the relevant period, which Heineken contests.

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