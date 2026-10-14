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Portugal picks Lufthansa to buy 44.9% of TAP, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal picks Lufthansa to buy 44.9% of TAP, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Lufthansa Secures 44.9% Acquisition of TAP Air Portugal in Major EU Airline Deal

Lufthansa Chosen as Strategic Partner for TAP Air Portugal

By Sergio Goncalves and Joanna Plucinska

Background and Significance of the Deal

LISBON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Portugal's government chose Lufthansa on Wednesday to buy a 44.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal, making the German airline the strategic partner of one of Europe's last independent flag carriers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The deal, years in the making and repeatedly delayed, is the next step in the consolidation of Europe's airline industry, a process seen as necessary to help smaller national carriers become more resilient as part of larger groups.

Industry Consolidation Trends

Analysts and industry executives say consolidation is likely to accelerate as soaring jet fuel prices linked to the war in Iran force weaker airlines to work with larger, better-capitalised groups.

Announcement and Immediate Details

No further details were immediately available. The government will announce the terms of the deal at a news briefing later in the day, following a cabinet meeting at which the decision was taken.

Competitive Bidding and Strategic Considerations

Lufthansa’s Competitive Edge

Lufthansa, which owns ITA Airways and SWISS among other carriers, beat rival Air France-KLM after both airlines submitted improved final bids for TAP in late September. Both airlines declined to comment.

Statements from TAP Leadership

Speaking at the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon before the announcement, TAP Chief Executive Luis Rodrigues said joining a larger group would allow the Portuguese carrier to "access a larger pool of resources at better value".

Government Criteria for Selection

The government has said its decision would be based not only on price but also on each bidder's industrial plan for TAP, including its strategy for the airline's growth and long-term sustainability.

TAP’s Strategic Value and Future Prospects

Key Assets and Market Position

TAP's main attraction is its valuable landing slots connecting Lisbon with Brazil, Portuguese-speaking Africa and the US, routes that underpin Portugal's diaspora ties, tourism flows and investment links.

Expansion of Operations

The government wants TAP's partner to expand operations and connectivity across Portugal's airport network, not only at Lisbon's hub but also in Porto, Faro, the Azores and Madeira.

Fleet and Destinations

As of June, TAP operated a fleet of 101 aircraft serving 93 destinations worldwide: 52 in Europe, 16 in South and Central America, 14 in Africa and 11 in North America.

Recent Performance

TAP carried a record 8.2 million passengers in the first half of 2026, up 4.2% from a year earlier, while operating revenue rose 4.3%.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Joanna Plucinska. Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Lufthansa edged out Air France‑KLM after both submitted binding improved bids in late September 2026 (live.euronext.com).
  • The deal aligns with wider European airline consolidation driven by rising fuel costs and the need for scale and resilience (marketscreener.com).
  • Lufthansa’s bid highlights its long‑standing investment in Portugal—including extensive flight operations, maintenance facilities and a new engine repair plant—and positions Lisbon as a strategic South Atlantic hub (newsroom.lufthansagroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired a stake in TAP Air Portugal?
Lufthansa was chosen by the Portuguese government to acquire a 44.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal.
Why did Portugal choose Lufthansa for the TAP deal?
Portugal selected Lufthansa based on its bid and strategic plan to grow TAP, after improved offers from both Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.
What benefits does TAP gain from this acquisition?
TAP gains access to Lufthansa's larger network, more resources, and strategic support for long-term growth and sustainability.
Which destinations and markets are important to TAP?
TAP serves 93 destinations, with valuable connections to Brazil, Africa, the US, Europe, and Portuguese-speaking regions.
How has TAP performed recently?
TAP carried a record 8.2 million passengers in the first half of 2026, up 4.2% year-on-year, with operating revenue rising 4.3%.

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