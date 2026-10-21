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Meta's Muse AI agent achieves strong growth, company introduces new shares to power investments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta's Muse AI agent achieves strong growth, company introduces new shares to power investments 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Meta Unveils Muse AI Growth, New Shares to Fuel Investments Amid Legal Risks

By Jaspreet Singh

Meta's AI Expansion, Financial Performance, and Legal Challenges

AI Investments and Muse Growth

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Meta introduced new non-voting shares on Wednesday in a move that would help fund the social media giant's costly AI expansion, as it reported strong growth of its consumer AI agent app Muse.

Shares of the company rose more than 4% in extended trading, as it also forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

The Facebook and Instagram parent has been pouring money into advanced chips and data centers to compete more aggressively with OpenAI and Anthropic, eroding its historically strong free cash flow.

New Class of Shares and Strategic Moves

Meta will issue a new class of non-voting Class C common stock in January 2027, effectively resulting in a two-for-one split, to fund acquisitions and retain top talent while maintaining CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control amid Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race.

Muse AI Agent User Growth

Zuckerberg said more than 10 million people in the US and Canada have set up Muse accounts in a month and a half and growth remained strong. He said he expected Muse would serve "billions of people" who would potentially generate more revenue than the average Meta user.  

"We want to help every person have an extremely capable personal agent that understands your goals and can help you achieve them and improve your life in whatever ways you want," Zuckerberg said on a conference call after Meta published its financial report.

Financial Results and Projections

Spending and Revenue Updates

The company raised the lower end of its annual spending forecast, now expecting capital expenditure to be between $135 billion and $145 billion this year, up from $130 billion to $145 billion expected previously.

The company reported better-than-expected revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter ended September 30, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $63.37 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company projected fourth-quarter revenue between $73 billion and $76 billion, above estimates of $73.73 billion.

Meta reported a free cash flow deficit of $2.12 billion in the third quarter, compared with positive free cash flow of $10.63 billion a year earlier.

"Our investments are paying off, the core business is strong, and we're seeing velocity across the board," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

AI Product Impact on Investor Sentiment

The early popularity of its consumer-focused AI agent Muse and the release of a competitive new series of AI models have helped Meta justify its spending to investors, even though some enterprises are restricting the agent's access over security concerns.

"The market has shifted from punishing Meta for spending to rewarding it for having a compelling product story," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

Legal Risks and Regulatory Challenges

Major Legal Penalties

Legal challenges are also mounting, including a $25 billion penalty ordered by a judge in New Mexico earlier on Wednesday after a jury found Meta misled the state's residents about ​how it shared user data with third parties and enforced policies on hate speech and misinformation in a case related to British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

In August, Meta agreed to pay as much as $18 billion over a decade and restrict teenagers' use of Facebook and Instagram to settle claims by nearly all US states alleging that Meta's platforms were designed to addict children.

Implications for Meta's Future

The $25 billion penalty is a "stark reminder of the current legal challenges Meta faces, which will continue into next year," Emarketer senior analyst Minda Smiley said. "Questions and concerns related to privacy and safety will only ramp up should AI agents become more mainstream, which could ultimately hurt Meta considering its reputation in this area."

Financial Impact of Legal Settlements

Meta posted diluted earnings per share of $3.83 in the quarter, a figure that would have been $7.40, had it not been for a $9.89 billion charge related to the August settlement.

The agreement removed a significant regulatory hurdle that had weighed on Meta's stock and allowed the company to avoid a potentially lengthy trial that could have exposed more internal documents about its treatment of young users.

Advertising Revenue and Competitive Landscape

Almost all of Meta's revenue comes from advertising, with Reels competing with TikTok and YouTube Shorts for dominance in the short-video market and Threads taking on Elon Musk's X, while its AI sharpens ad targeting and recommendations to boost user engagement.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Muse reached over 10 million downloads in ~35–40 days in U.S. and Canada, with strong retention, outperforming rivals such as ChatGPT and Claude (qz.com)
  • Meta will issue non‑voting Class C shares in January 2027, effectively a two‑for‑one split, to raise capital, attract talent and preserve control (reddit.com)
  • Despite Q3 revenue beating estimates at $64.6 billion and bullish Q4 guidance, free cash flow turned negative (–$2.12 billion) as AI infrastructure capex surged (2026 capex now expected $130‑145 billion) (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meta's Muse AI agent?
Meta's Muse is a consumer AI agent app with over 10 million users in the US and Canada, designed to serve billions and enhance user experiences.
Why is Meta introducing new non-voting shares?
Meta is issuing new Class C non-voting shares to fund its AI expansion, acquisitions, and retain talent while preserving CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control.
How did Meta’s financial performance compare to expectations?
Meta reported quarterly revenue of $64.60 billion, beating Wall Street estimates, and projected strong fourth-quarter revenue above forecasts.
What legal challenges is Meta facing?
Meta faces a $25 billion penalty for misleading users on data privacy and agreed to an $18 billion settlement restricting teen use of its platforms.
How is Meta funding its AI investments?
Meta is raising capital expenditures and issuing new shares to support investments in AI technologies, chips, and data centers for future growth.

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