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Nestle beats sales forecasts as it excludes seized Russian business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Nestle Surpasses Q3 Sales Forecasts After Russian Asset Exclusion

Nestle’s Q3 Performance and Impact of Russian Asset Exclusion

By Alexander Marrow

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nestle reported better-than-expected organic sales growth for the third quarter on Thursday and said it had excluded its Russian unit from consolidated financial accounts after Moscow seized the business.

Background: Russian Asset Seizure

President Vladimir Putin ordered the temporary seizure of Nestle's assets on September 17, part of an intensifying crackdown on European firms because of Europe's support for Ukraine, Russian officials and US business people say.

Financial Implications of Exclusion

Nestle CFO Anna Manz said the Russian business, which contributed around 2% of group sales, was no longer being consolidated into financial results from the end of September, with no impact to organic sales, volumes and pricing.

However, the move does impact reported sales, underlying trading operating profit and free cash flow from the fourth quarter, Manz said, noting that derecognising the net assets would negatively impact net debt by approximately 900 million Swiss francs ($1.09 billion) for 2026.

Nestle said it was derecognising assets in Russia worth 1.6 billion francs and recognising a non-cash charge of around 1.4 billion francs for cumulative currency translation adjustments.

Nestle's shares were seen up 1.3% in pre-market trading.

Q3 Sales Growth and Outlook

Volume Growth and Organic Sales

VOLUME GROWTH FUELS ORGANIC SALES

The maker of Maggi stock cubes and Nescafe coffee maintained its full-year 2026 organic sales outlook for 3-4% growth and recorded a 4% uptick in quarterly organic sales, above analyst expectations for a 3.4% rise.

Price Increases and Real Internal Growth

Nestle's 1.1% price increases were below the average analyst estimate of 1.9%. Real internal growth (RIG) - or sales volume - was 2.8%, exceeding expectations for a 1.5% rise.

RIG, a key metric in Nestle's strategy, has steadily improved since Philipp Navratil became CEO in September 2025.

CEO Commentary and Strategic Moves

"I am pleased with our progress," Navratil said. "But I am not satisfied. There is much more for us to do to deliver the potential of the business."

Navratil has reduced Nestle's exposure to ice cream and water brands through joint ventures, slimming the Swiss conglomerate's portfolio in search of growth, a tactic similar to rival firms such as Unilever and Reckitt.

($1 = 0.8227 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Alexander MarrowEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic sales grew 4.0% in Q3 2026 (2.8% RIG, 1.1% pricing), beating 3.4% forecasts, while total sales reached CHF 22.76 bn (marketscreener.com).
  • Nestlé’s Russian business—about 2% of group sales—was deconsolidated following Putin’s temporary seizure of assets on September 17, 2026 (srnnews.com).
  • Deconsolidation led to derecognition of CHF 1.6 bn in assets, recognition of CHF 1.4 bn in translation losses, and increased net debt by ~CHF 0.9 bn for full‑year 2026 (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nestle exclude its Russian business from financial results?
Nestle excluded its Russian business after Moscow seized its assets as part of a crackdown on European firms.
How much did the Russian business contribute to Nestle's group sales?
The Russian business contributed around 2% of Nestle's group sales.
What impact does the Russian asset seizure have on Nestle's reported numbers?
The seizure impacts reported sales, operating profit, free cash flow, and increases net debt by approximately 900 million Swiss francs for 2026.
What was Nestle's Q3 organic sales growth compared to analyst expectations?
Nestle recorded a 4% rise in organic sales, surpassing analysts’ expectations of a 3.4% increase.
Has Nestle maintained its full-year organic sales outlook?
Yes, Nestle maintained its full-year 2026 organic sales outlook for 3-4% growth.

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